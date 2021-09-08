Caesars Sportsbook, Horseshoe Baltimore and Ravens Announce Premier Sports Betting Partnership

Contact:

BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) – The Baltimore Ravens and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), today announced a multi-faceted partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, becoming a premier sports betting partner of the team, while expanding upon Horseshoe Baltimore's status as the NFL team's only official casino partner. The five-year agreement provides the newly-launched, best-in-class sportsbook offering – Caesars Sportsbook – naming rights throughout the club level of M&T Bank Stadium, additional exposure via signature animated displays across all of the stadium's LED boards, and much more.

Pending regulatory approval, Caesars Sportsbook will provide Ravens fans and other sports enthusiasts a premium sports betting experience with its mobile app and at its eventual retail sportsbook, which is currently under development at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. Caesars Sportsbook's easy-to-navigate app integrates mobile sports betting with the company's industry leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, where every bet, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

"We're excited to grow our strategic partnership with the Baltimore Ravens by serving as the two-time Super Bowl champions' official sports betting partner and expanding our role as the team's only casino partner," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "This new agreement clearly establishes Caesars Sportsbook and Horseshoe Baltimore as the team's most prominent sports betting partner and provides our customers with extraordinary access to Ravens games, signature events at M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens training camp – even the team's away game trips and the Super Bowl."

The deal expands upon Horseshoe Baltimore's longstanding relationship with the team and comes as the Ravens and Horseshoe Baltimore develop a new entertainment district along the Warner Street corridor linking M&T Bank Stadium to the casino.

"This agreement represents a bold expansion of the winning relationship we already share with Caesars and Horseshoe Baltimore," said Baltimore Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz. "We are constantly exploring ways to create additional opportunities to engage with our fans and introduce our team to new audiences, while supporting the city we call home. In collaboration with Caesars and Horseshoe Baltimore, we are not only continuing to develop unique fan activations but also transforming the city's Southern Gateway into a diversified entertainment district unavailable to sports fans in other NFL markets."

"By growing our longstanding partnership with the Baltimore Ravens, we are able to provide our guests with even more of the legendary experiences the Horseshoe brand is known for," said Horseshoe Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Conroy. "Our customers bleed Ravens purple, so we're excited to be able to offer them greater access to the team than ever before."

Through this agreement, Horseshoe Baltimore will host an annual signature event on the M&T Bank Stadium club level, as well as additional pre-game club level events with two Ravens alumni players for up to 100 guests. In addition, Horseshoe Baltimore will serve as title sponsor of Ravenstown Saturday Night, which includes a reception held on the club level of M&T Bank Stadium on an evening prior to a Ravens' Sunday home game. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with Ravens alumni and tour the locker room and field.

Caesars Sportsbook will also be the title partner on the Ravens' digital pre-game show airing live prior to each regular season home game on baltimoreravens.com, mobile app, Facebook page and other platforms. Finally, Caesars Sportsbook will serve as the title sponsor of the Flock Pick 6 game on the team's website and mobile app and will be the exclusive title sponsor of all digital content related to the NFL Draft as covered and posted on baltimoreravens.com for two weeks leading up to the draft.

