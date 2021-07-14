Press Release: Fans Can Claim Free Passes Via Online Registration Beginning Tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Jul 14, 2021 at 03:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
062221-Training-Camp-Graphic

The Baltimore Ravens' 2021 training camp, presented by Advance Business Systems, will feature 12 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day.

Beginning tomorrow (Thursday, July 15) at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices.

The online reservation is available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.)

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 28. The final date for fans attending training camp is Monday, Aug. 16.

JULY 31 STADIUM PRACTICE & FIREWORKS/LASER SHOW

Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31. The practice, which starts at 6 p.m., will conclude with a fireworks/laser show at 9 p.m.

Passes to this event are free and available beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. at www.baltimoreravens.com/stadiumpractice. Every fan 18 and older will need to download a pass.

Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m., while parking lots (A, B, C, G, and H) will open at 4 p.m. and are available for $10 (debit/credit only). Only cold tailgating is permitted.

In addition to the post-practice fireworks and laser show, activities include Ravens-themed photo opportunities, inflatables, football drills and music by DJ Kopec. Concession stands will also be open.

Attendees who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at the stadium, however, the Ravens encourage individuals who are not vaccinated to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and wear masks. Proof of vaccination will not be required.

