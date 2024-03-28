Press Release: FORMER RAVENS HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER BILL TESSENDORFNAMED 2024 PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME "AWARD OF EXCELLENCE" RECIPIENT

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that former longtime Ravens head athletic trainer Bill Tessendorf will receive the 2024 Award of Excellence.

Tessendorf is one of 15 individuals being recognized from five categories (assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, film/video directors and public relations directors) who have helped drive the accomplishments of their profession, individual NFL Clubs and the sport of pro football under a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame launched in 2022 to recognize significant contributors to the game.

Beginning his NFL training career with the Cleveland Browns in 1973, Tessendorf moved with the team in 1996 to Baltimore, where he remained until his retirement following the 2010 season.

"Bill was a trainer when I played for the Browns, and the amount of care and attention he gave to me and the other players was second to none," Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome stated. "When I retired and went into coaching and scouting, I could always depend on Bill when it came to medical information on players or their availability to be able to practice or play. I had a lot of confidence and trust in what he would tell me.

"Upon becoming the head of personnel, having had that history with Bill, there was a lot of comfort for me to know that any time I went down to that training room, the information I received from him was so credible.

"Bill was a tireless worker and had many different skills other than in the training room – he actually helped design this practice facility we're in. He had a lot of unique talents that made an impact on our organization, and I'm so proud that Bill is being recognized in Canton."

With 38 years of NFL experience, Tessendorf was one of the NFL's longest-tenured trainers. In 1998, he received the National Athletic Trainers Association's (NATA) Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award, and in 2009 earned the NFL Physician Society's Fain Cain Memorial Award as the Outstanding NFL Athletic Trainer of the Year.

"Congratulations to 'Bill T' for his well-deserved Hall of Fame recognition," Ravens chief medical officer Dr. Andrew Tucker added. "Bill was the consummate professional and a man of great integrity. He was dedicated, tireless, a selfless servant, and a skilled and knowledgeable athletic trainer whose contributions to the Ravens far exceeded his athletic training position. Bill is truly one of the 'GOATs' in our profession. Further, he has a Hall of Fame wife, Nan, who supported him all along the way. Congratulations to Bill, Nan and their daughter, Amy."

Tessendorf will be recognized by the Hall of Fame alongside the other 14 Award of Excellence recipients in Canton with an evening reception on June 26 and a luncheon on June 27. The event will be emceed by Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts.