Press Release: Haloti Ngata to Enter Ravens Ring of Honor on Oct. 11

HALOTI NGATA TO ENTER RAVENS RING OF HONOR

Induction to Occur at Halftime of Monday Night Football Game vs. Colts

Baltimore Ravens Legend DT Haloti Ngata will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, during halftime of the Ravens-Colts Monday Night Football game on Oct. 11.

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Ngata played nine seasons with the Ravens, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. He totaled 528 tackles (sixth most in franchise history), 25.5 sacks and five interceptions as a Raven, en route to Baltimore earning seven playoff berths during his tenure.

With Ngata anchoring the Ravens' defense from 2006-14, Baltimore allowed the NFL's fewest points per game (18.2) and fewest rushing touchdowns (71). Additionally, during Ngata's time in purple and black, the Ravens permitted the league's second-fewest net yards per game (306.5) and second-fewest rushing yards per game (92.5).

The Ravens Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, salutes special inductees at M&T Bank Stadium with in-bowl banners. Each member is recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the NFL, the Ravens and the Baltimore community. Meritage Jewelers, the Official Jeweler of the Ravens, will also create a customized commemorative trophy piece for each new inductee.

Additionally, upon exiting the stadium following the game, all fans will receive a commemorative Ngata Ring of Honor pin.

Below is a list of members and their induction years:

RAVENS RING OF HONOR, PRESENTED BY MERITAGE JEWELERS

· DT Haloti Ngata – 2021 induction

· Head Coach Brian Billick – 2019

· S Ed Reed – 2015

· TE Todd Heap – 2014

· LB Ray Lewis – 2013

· RB Jamal Lewis – 2012

· K Matt Stover – 2011

· T Jonathan Ogden – 2008

· LB Peter Boulware – 2006

· DE Michael McCrary – 2004

· Owner Art Modell – 2003

· Eight Baltimore Colts (all Hall of Famers) – 2002

- WR Raymond Berry

- _DT Art Donovan _

- _LB Ted Hendricks _

- TE John Mackey

- _DE Gino Marchetti _

- RB Lenny Moore

- T Jim Parker

- QB Johnny Unitas