Press Release: Ravens Announce Inaugural Class Of Ozzie Newsome Scholarship Recipients

The inaugural class of Ozzie Newsome Scholars has been selected. Each of Maryland's four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore – selected five Baltimore City Schools' graduates as Ozzie Newsome Scholars for their incoming freshman class.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, created the Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program, which funds scholarships for Baltimore City Public Schools graduates who attend an HBCU in Maryland in honor of Ozzie Newsome – the Ravens' longtime personnel executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer. The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation made a $4 million gift in his name to Maryland's HBCUs, providing $1 million in scholarship funds to each.

Beginning with this schoolyear, 20 new freshmen scholars will be selected every year for four years, producing a total of 80 Ozzie Newsome Scholars throughout the course of the program.

Ozzie Newsome Scholars will receive an annual college scholarship of $10,000 for up to five years of college, for a total investment of up to $50,000 per scholar. Ozzie Newsome Scholars will participate in the CollegeBound Foundation's College Completion Program. The Bisciotti Foundation donated an additional $400,000 to the CollegeBound Foundation to fund the Newsome Scholar's participation in the College Completion Program.

Through CollegeBound, the scholars will be guided by a college completion advisor, work with a peer mentor (an upperclassman on campus at the HBCU) and join other Baltimore City Public Schools graduates in an overnight "transition to college workshop." The scholars will also partake in three annual skill-building seminars.