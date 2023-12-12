Press Release: Ravens Announce M&T Bank Stadium Transformation Projects

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday a series of significant projects that, beginning in 2024, will enhance the gameday and year-round fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium.

Demonstrating their commitment to Baltimore City and the State of Maryland, the Ravens' three-year (2024-26) stadium upgrades plan will further create an exceptional experience for all fans and ensure that M&T Bank Stadium remains a world-class NFL and entertainment venue well into the future.

The stadium enhancements will provide opportunities for fans to enjoy new experiences on gameday, while also enriching elements that are currently enjoyed. In addition to substantial developments on the exterior plaza areas, every level of the venue will undergo renovations – thus completely transforming the stadium experience for all.

STATEMENTS

Sashi Brown, Ravens President:

"In connection with the extension of our lease, we are grateful to partner with the State of Maryland and Maryland Stadium Authority for this significant investment. M&T Bank Stadium is not just home to the Ravens, but it's an epicenter of excitement, opportunity and Maryland pride.

"Our team has designed exciting renovations that will elevate the gameday experience for every Ravens fan. As part of these renovations, we are also making important infrastructure investments to secure the stadium's long-term viability.

"This renovation program positions M&T Bank Stadium as a venue that will continue to provide Ravens fans with one of the best gameday experiences in all of sports, while also attracting world-class concerts and other live events to Maryland."

Wes Moore, Maryland Governor:

"We are so proud to continue the partnership between the Ravens, the Maryland Stadium Authority, and the state by announcing these transformative projects that will enhance not only M&T Bank Stadium, but the entire City of Baltimore.

"The Baltimore Ravens work around the clock to ensure that all fans have access to a best-in-class gameday environment, and these improvements will help them to continue delivering one of the best fan experiences in the world."

Craig Thompson, Maryland Stadium Authority Chairman:

"This year kicked off with the approval of a long-term lease that reaffirmed the Baltimore Ravens' strong commitment to Maryland and unlocked funds from state legislation to invest in stadium improvements and inspire redevelopment in the City of Baltimore. Throughout the year, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Ravens have been collaborating on game-changing upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium so that it remains a best-in-class facility in terms of safety, amenities, and fan experience."

Rich Tamayo, Ravens SVP of Stadium Operations & Guest Experience:

"This is an exciting time for Ravens fans and the future of M&T Bank Stadium. These upgrades will not only enhance fan amenities, convenience and engagement on gameday, but they'll help our venue become a viable entertainment option 365 days a year.

"Though our stadium is already considered by many to be top-of-line, we must remain cutting-edge and captivating. While these upgrades will be transformational, they'll also preserve the original design aesthetic, feel and character that Baltimore fans love about the Camden Yards Sports Complex."

Baker Koppelman, Ravens SVP of Ticket Sales & Operations:

"We have an incredibly loyal and passionate fan base, a large number of which has been with us since the stadium opened. We love that these projects reward all our fans, no matter how tenured, with the kind of stadium experience that others in newer stadiums are already enjoying.

"Ravens fans who visit other stadiums for road games have consistently told us how much they love M&T Bank Stadium in comparison, and now they will have even more to be proud of."

Kevin Rochlitz, Ravens SVP/Chief Sales Officer: