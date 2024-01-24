Press Release: Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship Gameday Information

Below is a list of information for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Bud Light, at M&T Bank Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff).

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Ravens are hosting an AFC title game, and it is the first conference title game occurring in Baltimore since 1971 (Jan. 3, Colts vs. Raiders, with Baltimore prevailing 27-17).

Gate Giveaway

Upon stadium entry, all fans will receive a special Ravens/AFC Championship commemorative rally towel, presented by Bud Light.

*RavensWalk Band Performance and Legends Q&A *

Prior to the game at 1:15 p.m., Ravens Legend and Super Bowl XLVII champion Anquan Boldin will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud Light Stage. Ravens Ring of Honor member and Super Bowl XLVII champion Terrell Suggs will also take part in a fan Q&A at 1:45 p.m.

Additionally, the popular 2000s cover band So Fetch will perform for fans beginning at 11 a.m. on the Bud Light Stage.

Game Ball Delivery

Baltimore native Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time (28 medals, including 23 gold), will deliver the official game ball before player introductions.

*U.S. Navy Parachute Team *

Additionally, prior to player introductions, the U.S. Navy Parachute Team "Leap Frogs" will descend into the stadium and onto the field.

Player Introductions

Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 2:30 p.m. to enjoy all pre-game festivities, which include the Ravens' starting offense being introduced out of the tunnel.

National Anthem & Flyover

The Morgan State University Choir will sing the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by a United States Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber.

Ravens Legends of the Game

Ray Lewis and Ed Reed are Sunday's Legends of the Game. The two Pro Football Hall of Famers and Super Bowl Champions will be introduced onto the field just prior to kickoff.

The team will also recognize Ravens Legends WR Anquan Boldin, TE Todd Heap, TE Dennis Pitta, K Matt Stover and OLB Terrell Suggs at various points throughout the game.

Honorary Captain

Jonathan Ogden, an 11-time Pro Bowler and the Ravens' first-ever draft choice (fourth overall in 1996), will serve as the Ravens' Honorary Captain. In 2013, the Super Bowl XXXV Champion became the first original Raven to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Halftime Performance, presented by Bud Light

T-Pain, a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer, will perform from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime. Since emerging in 2004, T-Pain not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but he also reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. He has moved over 50 million singles, gathered billions of streams, picked up six GRAMMY Awards and sold out shows on multiple continents.

Seats for Service

Six recipients of the Purple Heart, the oldest award created to recognize heroic acts of military service, are Sunday's Seats for Service honorees: SSG Charles Eggleston (Army), Spc. James Diggs (Army), Sgt. Antoinette Scott (Army), MSSGT. Chad Baker (Marines), SSG Arthur Coleman (Army) and SGT Timothy Abele.

Ravens Pregame Live, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook

Filling in for Torrey Smith, Dennis Pitta – the former Raven and Super Bowl XLVII champion – will join Shelby Lasso and Garrett Downing to take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for a live hour-long pre-game show, beginning at 2 p.m. The preview show, which is filmed near Section 519 of the stadium, highlights key storylines and offers news, analysis and special guests. Saturday's featured guests are TE Todd Heap and K Matt Stover.