Press Release: Ravens Sign Ronnie Stanley to Extension

Oct 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM

The Baltimore Ravens on Friday signed T Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season.

"We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family.

"Ronnie is also another example of a great draft pick by Ozzie Newsome, and we credit Kim Miale, Nick Matteo and Pat Moriarty for working tirelessly to get this deal done."

Here are several notes about the 26-year-old Stanley:

  • Baltimore's 2016 first-round draft pick (sixth overall) out of Notre Dame, Stanley has started all 61 of the games in which he's played since joining the Ravens.
  • In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).
  • Additionally, in 2019, Stanley blocked for unanimous NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a quarterback. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards – the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.
  • Stanley also helped the 2019 Ravens set new single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531) and total net yards (6,521).
  • Stanley is heavily involved in the Baltimore community, with particular emphasis on the Ravens' social justice initiatives. He has also provided significant support to the Maryland SPCA and BARCS Animal Shelter in Baltimore, in addition to working with youth programs such as the Casey Cares Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore and Up2Us Sports.

