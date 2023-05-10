Press Release: Ravens to Face Titans at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to London to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 (Oct. 15) of the 2023 season, the NFL announced Wednesday morning. The game, which is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and televised on the NFL Network.

Ravens-Titans is one of five 2023 NFL International Games, in addition to Falcons-Jaguars (Week 4, London's Wembley Stadium), Jaguars-Bills (Week 5, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Dolphins-Chiefs (Week 9, Germany's Frankfurt Stadium) and Colts-Patriots (Week 10, Frankfurt Stadium).

"We look forward to taking on the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," Ravens president Sashi Brown stated. "It's exciting to witness and play a role in the NFL's rise in popularity across the globe. This is an incredible opportunity to play in front of and connect with Ravens fans in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe."

This marks the Ravens' second all-time international game, following a 2017 contest in which Baltimore faced the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

"The excitement we saw from Ravens fans – both local and international – prior to our last game in London was remarkable," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs added. "Our fanbase continues to expand world-wide, particularly in the U.K., where we've seen tremendous support and engagement. A return to London not only benefits the overall growth of the NFL, but also our ability to create new touchpoints for Ravens fans who are accustomed to cheering us on from afar."