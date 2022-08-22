Press Release: Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' For Final Preseason Game vs. Washington

Aug 22, 2022 at 04:41 PM
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will host their first-ever "Kids' Night" at M&T Bank Stadium this Saturday (Aug. 27) in the preseason finale vs. the Washington Commanders. An evening featuring fun-filled themes for children, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Please see below for a list of information pertaining to the Kids' Night game:

Gate Giveaway

The first 15,000 children ages 16 and under will receive a specially-designed Ravens hat.

Maryland Book Bank – Book & School Supply Drive

The Maryland Book Bank will host a Book & School Supply Drive prior to the game on RavensWalk. Starting at 4 p.m. and running until kickoff, fans are encouraged to visit the Ravens Book Mobile to donate new or gently-used children's book and supplies for the upcoming schoolyear.

Musical Entertainment

DJ Sophia Rocks, a popular 14-year-old DJ, will perform with DJ Kopec at 6 p.m. from the Perch Party (located near section 533) in M&T Bank Stadium, and she will perform again during halftime from the field.

Player Introductions

Youth football players will be introduced alongside members of the Ravens' starting defense. Additionally, members of local youth football teams will flank Baltimore's team bench during the national anthem.

National Anthem

Recording artist Ryan Brown, the 16-year-old daughter of Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, will sing the national anthem.

Halftime Entertainment

In addition to a performance by DJ Sophia Rocks, there will be a halftime football game featuring youth football players and several local mascots, who will join Ravens mascot Poe. Included in this mascot group are Oriole Bird from the Baltimore Orioles, Slapshot from the Washington Capitals, Iggy the Greyhound from Loyola University Maryland, Keyote from the Frederick Keys, YoUDee and Baby Blue from the University of Delaware, Benny the Bear from Morgan State and Bill the Goat from the United States Naval Academy.

In-Game Reporting and Acknowledgements

Throughout the game, junior sideline reporter George Johnston IV – from Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime – will interview players on the sideline. Additionally, during a third-quarter break, the 2022 Little League Softball World Series runner-up team from Delmar, Md., will be recognized.

