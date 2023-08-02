Press Release: Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game

Aug 02, 2023 at 10:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will host their second-annual "Kids' Night," presented by Align Technology's Invisalign® brand, at M&T Bank Stadium next Saturday (Aug. 12) in the preseason opener vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. An evening featuring fun-filled themes for children, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Please see below for a list of information pertaining to the Kids' Night game:

Gate Giveaway

The first 15,000 children ages 16 and under will receive a specially designed Ravens bucket hat (image below).

purplehat

Maryland Book Bank – Book & School Supply Drive

The Maryland Book Bank will host a Book & School Supply Drive prior to the game on RavensWalk. Starting at 4 p.m. and running until kickoff, fans are encouraged to visit the Ravens Book Mobile to donate new or gently-used children's book and supplies for the upcoming schoolyear.

Pass the Sticks

The all-new Ravens Gaming League trailer will be available to fans on RavensWalk, allowing gamers to play a variety of video games both inside and outside the vehicle.

Musical Entertainment

DJ Sophia Rocks, a popular 15-year-old DJ, will perform with DJ Kopec during pregame warmups and at halftime from the Perch Party (located near section 533) in M&T Bank Stadium.

Player Introductions

Youth football players will be introduced alongside members of the Ravens' starting lineup. Additionally, members of local youth football teams will flank Baltimore's team bench during the national anthem.

National Anthem & Color Guard

Recording artist Ryan Brown, the 17-year-old daughter of Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, will sing the national anthem. JROTC Color Guard will present the colors alongside active-duty service members and Vietnam Veterans units.

Girls Flag at the Half

In addition to a performance by DJ Sophia Rocks, there will be two girls' flag football games, featuring teams from Frederick County in advance of the debut season of Girls' Flag Football as a varsity sport in the county.

In-Game Reporting and Acknowledgements

Throughout the game, junior sideline reporter George Johnston IV – from Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime – will provide player interviews appearing on the RavensVision videoboards.

Tickets

Tickets for Kids' Night at M&T Bank Stadium are available at baltimoreravens.com/tickets.

