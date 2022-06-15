Press Release: Washington, D.C.-Based ESPN 630 AM To Broadcast Ravens Games

Jun 15, 2022 at 10:18 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens signed a four-year radio broadcast rights agreement with Washington, D.C.-based ESPN 630 AM, a commercial sports radio station serving the Washington metro area.

Under the agreement, from 2022-25, all Ravens preseason, regular season, Wild Card and Divisional Playoff games will broadcast on ESPN 630 AM. The station will also simulcast WBAL 1090 AM/98 Rock's pre-game show "Countdown to Kickoff" and post-game "Locker Room Show." Additionally, ESPN 630 AM will produce its own Ravens-specific weekly segment, which is slated to air over 20 Mondays (between August and January) throughout the agreement.

As part of this partnership, ESPN 630 AM will deliver advertisements promoting club events and programs, while the Ravens will provide the station and its shareholders with several exclusive VIP experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with ESPN 630 AM and to further distribute the Ravens' award-winning gameday radio experience," Ravens chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "The Ravens and ESPN 630 AM have a shared commitment to providing our audiences with first-class radio content on gameday and beyond. This agreement will enhance and expand our connection to the passionate Ravens fans of the Washington, D.C. metro area."

"We're thrilled to expand the reach of Ravens Nation heading into another exciting season," ESPN 630 Program Director Bill Hess stated.

