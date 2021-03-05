Pro Days Are More Important Than Ever. Here's the Full Schedule

Mar 05, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Let's be honest. Pro days are typically the little brother to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Many of the top non-quarterback prospects who work out in Indianapolis each year stand on their Combine performances. Pro days are typically reserved for scripted quarterback workouts, re-dos for subpar Combine showings and less heralded prospects.

Not this year, however.

With no in-person workouts at this year's Combine, pro days are where the attention will be. The league has worked with individual schools to achieve consistency in the drills and testing that takes place with each NFL team gaining access to video of the workouts.

Here's a list of all 323 Combine invites to see who the top players are at each school.

Some interesting prospects who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said could most use a pro day boost include Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Penn State edge Jayson Oweh, Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins and Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

March 5

  • Kansas

March 9

  • Kansas State
  • Northwestern
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater

March 10

  • Arkansas
  • Marshall
  • Maryland
  • Northern Illinois
  • Wisconsin

March 11

  • Clemson
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • Texas

March 12

  • Arkansas State
  • North Dakota State
  • Oklahoma

March 15

  • Army
  • Kent State
  • Middle Tennessee
  • Vanderbilt

March 16

  • Georgia Tech
  • Temple

March 17

  • Arizona
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Pittsburgh
  • San Jose State

March 18

  • Auburn
  • Buffalo
  • Central Arkansas
  • Louisiana Tech
  • Louisiana-Monroe
  • Stanford
  • Troy
  • West Virginia

March 19

  • Memphis
  • Ohio
  • Syracuse
  • TCU

March 22

  • Air Force
  • Bowling Green
  • Colorado
  • Colorado State
  • Florida State
  • Iowa
  • Missouri
  • Toledo

March 23

  • Alabama
  • Central Michigan
  • Iowa State
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue

March 24

  • Michigan State
  • Mississippi State
  • South Carolina
  • USC
  • Virginia

March 25

  • Georgia Southern
  • Liberty
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • North Texas
  • Penn State
  • San Diego State
  • SMU
  • Tennessee
  • Western Michigan

March 26

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Michigan
  • South Dakota State
  • Virginia Tech

March 29

  • Arizona State
  • Duke
  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Miami (FL)
  • Miami (Ohio)
  • North Carolina
  • Washington State

March 30

  • Alabama
  • East Carolina
  • Florida Atlantic
  • Louisville
  • NC State
  • Ohio State
  • Texas A&M
  • Tulane
  • Washington

March 31

  • Baylor
  • Boise State
  • Florida
  • Kentucky
  • LSU
  • Notre Dame
  • Wake Forest

April 1

  • Appalachian State
  • Minnesota
  • North Carolina-Charlotte
  • Oklahoma State
  • Oregon State
  • South Florida
  • UCF
  • Western Kentucky

April 2

  • Indiana
  • Oregon
  • Tulsa

April 7

  • Texas Tech

April 9

  • Ball State
  • Houston
  • Rice
  • UAB

