Pros And Cons Of CB Jalen Collins

If you were to create the prototypical cornerback in the Madden NFL video game, he would look a lot like LSU product Jalen Collins.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound talent is light on experience but oozes talent.
We pulled up the scouting reports from NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports' Brandon Thorn and ESPN to get Collins' pros and cons.
Here's his profile:* *
CB Jalen Collins
Junior; 6-foot-2, 198 pounds
2014 Stats: 38 tackles, 1 interception, 9 passes defensed
Pros
- Rare combination of height, weight and speed
- Prototypical press cornerback with the size to get physical with receivers
- Possesses tools that cannot be taught, such as very good speed and overall athleticism
- Excels at turning his hips and mirroring receivers deep down the field
- Does well on jump balls due to his ability to time his jump and high point the ball, along with his length
- Good feet to change direction and drive instantly on throws
- Disciplined and rarely takes the bait on play-action or double moves
- Isn't afraid to stick his nose in the action and get physical
Cons
- Only 10 career starts
- Plays with talent over technique
- Needs to improve patience in press coverage rather than turning down the field to run too early
- Inconsistent to turn and find/track the ball
- Showed more aggression as a tackler earlier in season than he did to close the year
- Doctors discovered a stress fracture in his foot at the NFL Scouting Combine and he underwent surgery in early March
- Had a minor history of clashing with coaches at LSU and was in the doghouse on occasion