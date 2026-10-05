PSL Owner Spotlight: David Cropper

When you talk about true Ravens fandom, you're talking about people like David Cropper. His unwavering commitment to The Flock has taken him across the nation, and around the world. All in pursuit of one passion: supporting Baltimore football! From his early days as a season ticket holder to his current life as a dedicated PSL owner, David's journey is a testament to what it means to bleed purple. Keep reading more of this month's edition of the PSL Owner Spotlight to learn more of his story…