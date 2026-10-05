PSL Owner Spotlight: David Cropper

Section 228, Hebron, MD
When you talk about true Ravens fandom, you're talking about people like David Cropper. His unwavering commitment to The Flock has taken him across the nation, and around the world. All in pursuit of one passion: supporting Baltimore football! From his early days as a season ticket holder to his current life as a dedicated PSL owner, David's journey is a testament to what it means to bleed purple. Keep reading more of this month's edition of the PSL Owner Spotlight to learn more of his story…
What is your Ravens story?
David's passion for Baltimore football began as a season ticket holder for the Baltimore Colts. When the Colts departed town, he never looked back. In 2000, David attended his first Ravens game and purchased his PSL that same season…the year Baltimore claimed its first Super Bowl Championship in Super Bowl XXXV. Guess who was there to witness it all?! David!
Since then, David has traveled to every NFL city in the United States to watch the Ravens play, including an unforgettable journey to London, England. With only two missed games as a PSL owner, his commitment is extraordinary. David of course packed his bags and met our guys down in Rio to watch the Ravens take down the Cowboys in Brazil! What a game to witness is person.
What's your typical gameday look like?
David's matchdays begin at 6 a.m. in Lot H, where he meets his tailgate partner, Paul Weisengoff. What follows is a culinary tradition that transforms the parking lot into a celebration. Paul, the creative mastermind behind their spread, crafts themed menus inspired by the opposing team's city. Example, his spread for the Ravens vs. Saints game featured food such as Maryland seafood and crab soup to authentic New Orleans gumbo.
Once the gates open, David heads straight to his Club Level seats, the perfect vantage point regardless of weather. But there's one signature element you'll never see him without: the gauntlet claws he purchased from the Maryland Renaissance Festival in 2000. These talons have graced both Super Bowls and countless Ravens games, a tangible symbol of his dedication!
"No matter the conditions, I will be out there watching every play," David said.
What's your favorite Ravens Memory?
Some of David's most cherished memories come from the stands during both Ravens Super Bowl victories. The 2013 triumph against San Francisco was especially magical, mostly stemming from the game's final moments. He also treasures memories of watching Ed Reed in action, every interception lives as a highlight reel moment for this passionate fan. Those who were in the stadium the days Reed was on the field know how special it was to witness in person!
What does being a PSL Owner mean to you?
For David, PSL ownership transcends guaranteed reserved seating…it's about belonging! His same seats, game after game, have fostered a genuine connection to M&T Bank Stadium, the team, and the community of fans that sit around him.
"It's nice having the same seats every game. It gives you a feeling of community and makes you feel like a small part of the team," David said.
Surrounded by familiar faces and united with fellow PSL Owners, David has discovered what truly matters: the shared energy, the collective passion, and the unbreakable bond that transforms a stadium into home. Every time he's at The Bank, it feels like his second home.