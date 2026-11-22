After a sixth straight loss, 35-33, to the Carolina Panthers, the leaders of the Ravens defense pointed the finger back at themselves.

It's the fourth time in five games that the Ravens have surrendered at least 33 points.

It's the most points the Panthers have scored since Week 1. Bryce Young threw two touchdowns, and running back Chuba Hubbard posted 120 rushing yards and two scores of his own.

In a wild back-and-forth game that had seven lead changes, the Ravens grabbed a one-point lead with six minutes, 32 seconds left. But Carolina came marching back down, capping a 12-play, 55-yard drive with a 37-yard field goal to retake the lead.

On the ensuing possession, a Jacoby Brissett interception that saw him try to flee from pressure and fail to get his throwaway out of bounds sealed Baltimore loss. It was the Ravens' fourth turnover of the game.

But despite offensive and special teams miscues – wide receiver LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts, one of which was recovered by the Panthers – the Ravens were in position to win but didn't slam the door shut on defense. And after giving up 35 points, Baltimore's defensive leaders weren't faulting the offense's turnovers.

Asked about the Panthers' game-winning drive, Head Coach Jesse Minter took the blame.

"It was just a poor job by me, and that's what it was," Minter said. "It's my responsibility to put us in the best position. We ended up in a couple of third downs. [There was] one time you felt like you had good coverage, but whatever happened, happened. [The] second time, I wish I would have put them in a better situation, so it's on me.

"I'm the head coach, and I'm calling the plays on defense."

The Panthers converted twice on third down on their final drive. First, it was a 13-yard pass from Young to Tet McMillan for 13 yards, with K'Von Wallace making the tackle. Then, it was an 18-yard completion to tight end Tommy Tremble on third-and-6 with Trenton Simpson making the stop.

Two of Minter's defensive leaders, safety Kyle Hamilton and linebacker Roquan Smith, disagreed with the fault falling on their first-year head coach.

"I wouldn't necessarily agree with it, truthfully," Smith said. "I thought we were in some really good calls. It comes down to us doing our job. That has been the story all season . … I think it's very simple. We just have to do our job. If you don't, any team in this league can exploit you. You have to do your job play in and play out, myself included."

"I appreciate the sentiment, but I mean, it's not on him," Hamilton said. "I think Jesse has been great so far, honestly, as a leader [and] as a coach. It's up to us as players to go out there and play well, and [I'm] not going to put that on him."

Hamilton originally told reporters he was out of answers and that they were probably out of questions after another familiar loss. Then, when asked about troubles with coverages over the middle of the field, he talked about a lack of trust between Ravens defenders.

"There's a trust factor there. Trusting where guys are going to be [and] being where guys think you're going to be is a big thing," Hamilton said.