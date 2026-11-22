HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "Credit to Carolina. It was just a really good back-and-forth game. It was kind of a chaotic first half, obviously, with turnovers and things like that. Then in the third quarter, they scored; we really didn't possess the ball and turned it over a couple times. I thought our guys really battled back and gave us a chance to win the game, and then we didn't get it done in the end. So, credit to them."

Do you think in the end there were just too many turnovers to overcome? (Jamison Hensley) "It wasn't, because we had a lead with a little bit of time left. I told the team that we're going to look at that. We're going to see a bunch of plays that swung the game the way it was, but at the end of the day, we had a lead. We're on the field with a lead. We didn't hold it. So, I take responsibility for that."

Any update on RB Derrick Henry? (Reporter) "No update."

Can you take me through a little of the thought process on the time management in that last drive? Did you consider A, taking the penalty and B, taking a timeout? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I considered taking the penalty, [but it was] second-and-1. The field position was a 4- or 5-yard difference, and then the second-and-1, normally that's a better situation to be in. Right after the fourth down, I certainly considered banging a timeout. They didn't have one of their really good rushers on the field, and I wanted to kind of keep him out there. But obviously in hindsight, I could have banged a timeout there and calmed it down a little bit."

Do you think you ever got in a rhythm, an offensive rhythm, in the third quarter? (Mike Preston) "Well, in the third quarter, we let them score. We didn't get in a rhythm. We turned the ball over, and that's really what it is. I do give our offense a lot of credit for coming back in the fourth quarter and making some key plays, but we just didn't do a good enough job in all three phases to have a chance to win that game. We had a chance to win. We didn't do a good enough job finishing off the deal."

When you guys still had that lead, on the defensive drive where you allowed them to score, is there anything that stands out to you about that defensive series? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, it was just a poor job by me, and that's what it was. It's my responsibility to put us in the best position. We ended up in a couple of third downs. [There was] one time you felt like you had good coverage, but whatever happened, happened. [The] second time, I wish I would have put them in a better situation, so it's on me."

What do you mean it's on you, specifically? (Brian Wacker) "I'm the head coach, and I'm calling the plays on defense."

Are you concerned about WR LaJohntay Wester's confidence, and are you going to have to make a permanent change there at punt returner? (Jeff Zrebiec) "We'll definitely have to look at that. [There have been] a couple of those now, and we're certainly going to have to look at that."

How hard is it losing a game like this where you say you could win, with the losing streak going the way it's going for you? (Reporter) "They're all tough. The last two weeks, our team has battled their butts off and put the team in position to have a chance to win. We haven't gotten it done. And so again, you're going to look back. We're going to come in tomorrow. We're going to look at all these different plays and say, '[It] could've been this play, or it could've been that play. Can't do that.' It's a one-play-at-a-time game, and we didn't get it done."

Last week you said this two-game stretch is do-or-die for your season. Obviously, you lose this one. What's the message to your team after the game? (Brian Wacker) "The only thing you can do is get up off the mat again. [It was] two really tough, gut-wrenching type of games, but again, it's an opportunity. Every day's an opportunity to bounce back. Every day is an opportunity to improve. We'll go right back to work."

Do you feel like the team had the urgency that they needed? You said this was kind of a two-game stretch for you guys to stay alive. Were you comfortable with their level of preparation? (Jonas Shaffer) "I thought we started fast. We decided to pin them back on the field-position game early. We started off with a safety and jumped out to a lead, so it felt like guys were ready to roll. We just did enough things really in all three phases to not – again, there's games where you're kind of rolling and you have chances to extend leads. We fumbled going in [the end zone], [and we] fumbled a return, and then we gave up some points. So, that's the way the game went."

TE MARK ANDREWS

After last week, how do you feel like you rebounded? "With one less day of recovery, I think guys did a good job of bouncing back. I think it was tough, but the guys fought hard today. Obviously, it's not the end result that we wanted, but [there were] a lot of good things. But just again, [there are] things we need to clean up."

How do you feel like week two with QB Jacoby Brissett went? "[Jacoby Brissett]'s just going to get better and better in this system. I thought he did a great job of spreading the ball around throughout this offense, and he did a good job."

What was the message from head coach Jesse Minter to you guys? "Really at the end of the day, we're all men here. We all need to step up and make plays and do better. There are aspects within every facet of this game where guys could have stepped up and done better, and that's what we need to do to play complementary football. It's not just one person, one coach or whatever it may be. We're in this together."

What was it like being a leader on the sideline through the ups and downs today? "The belief was there no matter what the ups and the downs were. I think the one constant was the belief, and the fight never went away."

There were a lot of turnovers that resulted in momentum swings, do you think that the energy was good on the sidelines? "Yes, for sure. I feel like anytime there was maybe a momentum swing, guys did a good job of getting it right back."

Obviously, that was your sixth-straight loss, just as a leader, how do you try and bring something different as you transition into this next week? "I'm just fired up, man. I am ready to go. I think for me, just playing with my heart, playing [with] all [that] I can and doing anything I can to help this team win is the main thing and just being there for everybody. I just want to be able to do that."

What do you think the next step is? "Completing the game. We have so much talent and so many guys that we need to start getting in the win column."

How good was it to see RB Derrick Henry enter this locker room after he was cleared from a concussion? "Great. I didn't know there was anything wrong. So, that was good."

QB JACOBY BRISSETT

Can you take us through that last play on the interception? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I have to do a better job of pushing it to the sideline more. I knew I lost a lot of yards, so I was trying to push it out of bounds past the line of scrimmage and did a poor job of that."

So you were targeting WR Rashod Bateman? You were just trying to get out of bounds? (Ryan Mink) "No, I was trying to get [the ball] out of bounds."

Did they do anything different to sort of stall your momentum in the third quarter, or was it just too many negative plays? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, obviously I have to go back and watch the film, but I definitely think it was more self-inflicted things than anything. I thought our plan was good, and when we were on it, we were on it. It's just that third quarter, we kind of hit that big lull. Versus good football teams, versus any team in the NFL, you can't do that."

Did you have a play in mind after that QB sneak? Did you kind of go into it knowing that there was going to be a two-play sequence for you because it just took so long? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, it was two-minute, [and I'm] trying to get on the ball. We had to sort through all the people getting up off the ground and stuff like that."

You joined the team after the losing streak started. How tough is it to live through that and be this close six weeks in a row? "I think it's tough. This league is not easy. I know the work that a lot of these guys put in, and when you come out and you fight and you get these results, that's what stings the most. But [head] Coach [Jesse Minter] kind of just said it, but you look in the guys' eyes in this locker room — guys are going to get off the mat and get right back to work."

How tough is it, though, when you have some really productive plays with the 50-yard touchdown, but then you have the three turnovers on offense? How difficult is it to maintain success when you keep turning the ball over? (Jamison Hensley) "You're not going to win many games in this league turning the ball over three times."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

It was the second week of QB Jacoby Brissett out there. How do you feel like he ran the offense? "I feel like [Jacoby Brissett]'s playing pretty well. I thought he's [been] doing a great job of coming in, learning the playbook and distributing the ball."

The offensive line was really hard on themselves after last game. How do you feel like they played? "I feel like they came out and played well. They did a great job running the ball, and we passed the ball. I feel like we did what we wanted."

Having experience with some hard turnovers before, can you say anything to WR LaJohntay Wester or RB Justice Hill specifically? "It's football. It's football."

Do you let them work through it themselves? "I'm going up and talking to them. But at the end of the day, it's football. Plays happen and stuff happens."

There were just some ups and downs in this game again. What do you take away from the offensive performance? "I feel like we did a solid job. I feel like we came out and moved the ball. We had some plays that we killed ourselves on and shot ourselves in the foot, but overall, I think we played pretty solid. We played pretty solid."

Growing in your leadership role, what have you tried to do to try to get this team back on track? "Change the energy, just keep the energy from going the other way. So, I try to bring energy to everybody and keep everybody in an up mood despite what we are going through right now."

You talked about some positive steps forward even though it was a loss. Do you guys try to focus on how you guys move forward through them? "Yes, we really don't have a choice. We really don't have a choice."

S KYLE HAMILTON

We just heard from head coach Jesse Minter. He said that he puts that loss on him because of the defensive play calling. When you hear that from your head coach, what do you think about that? (Jamison Hensley) "I appreciate the sentiment, but I mean, it's not on [head coach Jesse Minter]. I think Jesse has been great so far, honestly, as a leader [and] as a coach. It's up to us as players to go out there and play well, and [I'm] not going to put that on him. That's what he should say, quote unquote, but that's not on him. That's just him being a leader. I think guys in the locker room know we have to just play better."

What was the problem in the second half trying to get off the field? I know you did it once or twice in big spots, but on the last drive, was it third down or something else that you think was giving you guys the most prominent problems? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I really don't know. [I] have to watch the film [and] dissect it through that. But I think [defending] the run was leaky today for us. I don't think they popped any huge runs, but there were some 15- or 20-yard gains. [We] have to tackle better. I thought guys up front played good for the most part. [There were] a few sacks there — big-time sacks by guys. Mike Green played his butt off. But yes, it's a culmination of things, and that's kind of what our season's been about to this point. So, I don't know, [we] just have to get it fixed on film."

You've stood up here after all these games, and the questions are kind of similar. Have you ever dealt with something like this before, where it just feels like something kind of coming up and preventing you from winning, and you're right there a lot of the time and it's just not happening? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I don't know if I have been a part of something like this — definitely not losing six straight. I would say a lot of guys are in that boat. I really don't know what to say at this point, honestly. I've told you everything I can tell you. You've asked all the questions you can ask to this point. I'm sure it's tough to come up with new questions at this point, and it's tough to come up with new answers. So, we're at where we're at. We have another opportunity next week in Houston, so I think we earn that win [and] go into the bye. [Then we] hit the ground running after that."

With you playing a lot of deep safety today, you kind of got a good view of just how they wanted to attack you over the middle of the field. That has been kind of a weak spot for this defense throughout the season. I know there's probably a bunch of different reasons, but why do you think that has been such a weakness for you guys? (Jonas Shaffer) "We've talked about it. There's a trust factor there. Trusting where guys are going to be [and] being where guys think you're going to be is a big thing. It's hard to play, especially [in] our defense [where] we play split safety a lot, or we try to. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter]'s a split-safety guy, and he's done it well, and we've done it well in the past. It's just a matter of doing it well right now. That's all the past, and guys just being in the right spot. I really don't know what it is at this point, honestly. I wish I could give you a better answer, but we're at where we're at, and it's nobody else's fault but ours. [I'm] not going to put that on Jesse. Again, just to reiterate, we have his back as a person [and] as a coach. I was kind of joking, not joking with him the other day, he's kind of been through it all this season — [the] highest of highs [and] lowest of lows [when you] lose a quarterback. [He has] kind of been through the wringer. So, we hope to pick him up with our play and hope to do that going forward."

Not to put words in your mouth, but you said there's a trust factor involved. Do you guys feel like you're lacking that right now, and that's part of the reason you're giving up some plays in the middle of the field? (Jeff Zrebiec) "There's a difference between being good friends and then being a good teammate to one another. I don't know if I described that perfectly, but we're all boys, and we're all cool, but when we play football, we need to be on the same page. Especially at this level — you can get away with that maybe in college [or] high school, but at this level, teams are going to attack it, no matter who we play. I think it's hard to play fast, and this game is all about playing fast [with] all 11 guys. I feel like a lot of guys would reiterate what I'm saying, but I don't want to speak for everybody. But yes, we just have to know where everybody's going to be [and] be where everybody thinks you're going to be. That's where a lot of our big plays come from, just mental lapses. Again, to go back, that's not on coaches. We're out there, so it's on us."

Mentally, is it snowballing when you guys are out there, from the standpoint of, like, "Here we go again"? (Brian Wacker) "It is frustrating, just given where we're at [and] how these games seem to be playing out. It's frustrating. I've never experienced something like this. [With] the Ravens, it's rare in this franchise's history to be experiencing something like this. So, yes, it's frustrating, but there's nobody else to be frustrated at but ourselves."

I talked to you before the disciplinary stuff was happening with CB Marlon Humphrey. Have you got the chance to talk to him since Thursday? (Jonas Shaffer) "I've talked to [Marlon Humphrey]. I'm going to let him handle that for the most part. Words are powerful, and the city of Baltimore is near and dear to everybody's hearts in the building. I always tell people that when I'm back home in Atlanta or wherever I am, Baltimore gets a bad rap. It's like one of those places you have to go and visit and not just listen to what everybody says about it. I appreciate the passion that the city has. [They] don't have a basketball team, so it's just [the] Orioles and Ravens. [There's] not a college team in the city. There's a sense of pride that we have representing them, and I know we've been putting them through it. But it's crazy how many fans we had out here today, given the situation, and it puts everything in perspective through the good and the bad. So, [that's a] long-winded answer to your short-winded question, but I'm going to let him handle that part. But we want to reiterate [that] we appreciate the city and everything they do for us [by] coming out [and] supporting us. We know we have to put a better product out there right now. [I] don't want to sit up here and make excuses for it because it's unacceptable, but [we] want people to know that we're trying to get it right. We're doing everything we can and [we're] just going to finish strong."

RB DERRICK HENRY

First of all, I know a lot of people are wondering how you're feeling at this time. "Oh, I'm good. My bell was rung a little bit. I'm fine though. I appreciate you asking and [for] everybody's concern."

You let out a sigh just a minute ago – what's the emotion, and what's going through your head right now? "Yes, my emotions are a little bit more controlled than the last two weeks [with] these post-game interviews. But I mean, you only can control what you can control. Unfortunately, things didn't go our way this game. And a lot of things [were] self-inflicted, [and] that doesn't help you against a team like that when they were scoring the ball every drive. We just didn't do enough to win today. My credit goes to them."

How tiring is it for you to hear – basically, we almost feel like we have to ask the same questions week after week. How tiring is it for you to keep answering these? "Yes, I know. But I mean, you are all just doing your job. It's also frustrating, but at the same time, it's warranted when the same thing keeps happening. I really don't blame you with how it's been going. It was better today, but it just wasn't good enough for us to win."

Do you think the offensive line made some progress today with the holes you were seeing and the protection that QB Jacoby Brissett was getting? "Yes, [I am] very proud of those boys. They did a great job coming off the ball. I let Ronnie [Stanley] know, but I have to let the whole O-line know; [it was a] heck of a job how they played today. We came up short, but [there are] a lot of positives to build off of, and I'm sure Jacoby [Brissett] feels comfortable back there. It isn't always perfect, but the boys did a great job."

Head coach Jesse Minter said he puts the loss on his shoulders, both from the play in the fourth quarter and the defensive calls late. What can you say to that? Do you feel like you guys are being put in the right position to succeed? Do you feel like it should be more on the players? "There's always a question about this, that and the other, but we're a team. We all take ownership, not just [head] Coach [Jesse Minter], because it's a collective game [and a] team game. So, we all play a part in it. I appreciate Coach stepping up and saying that, but at the same time it's a grown men's league. We have to go out there and make plays and do our job. We didn't do that well enough to win today."

As part of the leadership council, have you guys discussed trying to change what you guys are doing as leaders? How many different things have you tried to change about what you do? "I think it's just trying to see what can we do different individually to help in any way or influence a teammate in any positive way that we can to help get this going. We're trying. I know it doesn't look like it because of the results that we're getting these last couple weeks, but we're trying. That's all we can do is go back to work, keep trying, have belief in one another, leaders lead and hold each other accountable. And like I said before, eventually it will turn around. It doesn't look like that right now, but you just have to keep faith. It's tough, for sure."

Do you feel like there is trust out there between the teammates as you're on the field? "Yes, I really do. Like I said, it felt good out there today. I felt like the offense was rolling when we were able to get some drives together. I can't speak on the defense, but I feel like those guys are close. They talk, and they communicate. [The Panthers] were the better team today. We didn't do enough to win."

G VEGA IOANE

What was the focus of the offensive line as you headed into this game? "The biggest focus for us was to get our identity back. I feel like, up front, we did exactly that today. The result may not show it, but if you turn the film on, the guys up front did everything we could. We just have to keep building off that."

Was it something mental you guys switched? Were there actually things that you changed about how you guys were playing? "[It was] a little bit of everything. Last week wasn't us, [and] we all knew that. I mean, this week showed what we can be, what we're capable of. Again, like I said, we just have to keep building off of it."

Was there anything anyone outside of the offensive line group said to you guys? Was it pretty much self-driven? "It was just us. We already know what we have to do deep down. We know as an O-line, as individuals, we all know exactly what we have to do to fix things [and] turn things around. Today kind of showed that."

Watching RB Derrick Henry get a few long runs, how rewarding was it for you guys to see that today? "It's definitely a good feeling for us. That's a result of us putting our best foot forward every run play, every play at that. So, seeing that, [it's] definitely a good feeling for us up front."

There was some pressure on that very last drive. What's the key to closing for you guys? "For us, we just have to protect up front [and] give the QB time to make a play. [It's as] simple as that. We just have to make plays and build off it."

C CAM JURGENS

How much of it was a mentality thing, and how much of it was technical change? "Everything's [a] mentality, [and] everything's technical. It's hard to say which, but I think we went into the game with a mindset to attack and be on the press, and I think we did a good job at that. But [there's] still so much more we could do."

Last week RB Derrick Henry was getting hit behind the line of scrimmage. This week he's breaking a few runs. How rewarding was it to see him hit some of those lanes? "It's more rewarding when we win."

What is the message to this team after this game? "For me, when you have games like this and you lose so many – this is when the team needs to come together more than anything. I think this team fought hard, and we'll use this to bring us together even more."

Head coach Jesse Minter just took the blame for the end of the game and the loss. What was his message to you guys? "It's the same thing – way to fight. But we still want to come away with the win, and [there's] so much more we can do."

Week 2 with QB Jacoby Brissett, how do you feel like he's adapted and grown with you guys? "[Jacoby Brissett]'s an absolute pro. Happy to have him and happy to learn from him. We're going to keep getting better."

T ROGER ROSENGARTEN

I know it's been a rough couple of weeks for the offensive line. What changed today? "I think today was an identity game, especially for us up front. We knew 10 yards last week was unacceptable in the run game, and I think we flipped the script this game. I don't even know how many yards we had running and passing, but that's the standard. That's what we wanted to come back and kind of re-identify ourselves [with]. In the run game, I felt good, and going in up in the fourth quarter, I felt super confident in how we were playing. We just have to finish out those games."

You guys didn't have any pre-snap penalties either. How has the continuity helped? "A lot. [It's] kind of week-by-week with Jacoby [Brissett] being in there. Everyone's getting more and more confident with it, and I think this week on offense we definitely proved that by going out there. We had some really good runs. Derrick [Henry] and Justice [Hill] had some really good cutbacks. In pass protection, I thought we were holding up pretty good too, and we have to be better there at the end, but all game I thought we played to our standard."

Not many people in this locker room have lost six straight games. What's the toughest part in dealing with loss after loss? "That's the most unfamiliar part about it. It's definitely not part of our identity, especially in the Ravens organization, of losing this many games straight. The only thing we can do is go back to work week in and week out, review the tape, see what needs to get fixed and move on to next week."

Is it tough to pinpoint why these things keep happening with the turnovers, the ill-timed penalties and the breakdowns? Are you guys kind of at a loss to explain why they keep happening? "I think any time in any sort of ball, if you turn it over, especially in football, it's going to be tough to win games. So, we just harp on the little things, the little details, because they all matter at every point in the game. Especially at the highest level of football, if you have more turnovers than the other team, your percentages of winning are going to be pretty low. So [it's about] those little things, going week in and week out and focusing on the little details."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

We talked with head coach Jesse Minter, and he basically said that he wants to put this loss on him because he's the head coach and the defensive play-caller. As a player who plays under him, what do you think about that? "Well, I wouldn't necessarily agree with it, truthfully. Due to just what the naked eye [saw] from when I was out on the field, play in and play out, I thought we were in some really good calls. It just boils down to us doing our job. I know that's been the story all season. Short story short, that's what it boils down to. [There's] really nothing else — maybe one or two times, [it's] this [or] that. Me and some of the defensive guys were just talking about it, [and] I think it's very simple, we just have to do our job. That's what it boils down to in this game, and if you don't, any team in this league is going to exploit you. If you're not doing your job, they're going to exploit you. So, you have to do your job play in and play out, myself included. So, all 11 of us just have to get back to work. [You have to] go harder [and] never look for a way out. Not in this situation [or] in the game of life, as well as the game of football. So, there's a certain attitude that you have to have to approach it, but obviously, we didn't make enough plays today."

You mentioned a few times this season about guys just doing their jobs better. We heard S Kyle Hamilton talk about a lack of trust at times with guys not being where they're supposed to be or knowing where they should be and that sort of thing. Why do you think that sort of thing keeps on happening? "If I had the answer, man... that's a 'what if' [question]. If you can answer 'what if', [I would]. It's not real. 'What if' is not real. It's made up. It's literally like, 'What if this would have happened?' 'What if' is for cowards, in my opinion. At the end of the day, you have to do your job, and it's not like, 'What if this happened? What if that happened?' That's a fantasy. We can't live in a fantasy in this life [or] in this game of football. So, it's about each man doing their job, and I don't have the answer for that, why each and every person is not doing their job play in and play out, and we all can take accountability for the plays play in and play out. I truly believe that we were in some exceptional calls, and if I look at play-by-play, it'll be like, 'OK, somebody's not doing their job.' Yes, on a couple plays, a guy just [has to] make a play. Of course, it's the NFL. But for the big ones and the things that really hurt us, it was just individuals not doing their job, so that's what it's about, myself included. Play in and play out, we have to do our job. Look at the film, and I think that'll reveal [it]. If you just know ball, it'll reveal things."

Is this starting in practice and carrying into games? Do you feel defensively you are practicing well and doing your job and doing what you need to do in practice? "I feel like in practice we've held some amazing things. Then somehow, in the game, I'm not sure. It's like people take turns — we take turns — I can't say people; we take turns because we're all in this together. We take turns ,and I'll put it on me. We just have to come together, and we have to do our job play in and play out. I think there's no other way to think about it outside of the game of football is simple. I've heard someone say it's not rocket science, it's just football. If you can count to four, [then] you can play the game of football, especially on the defensive side. It's about physicality, as well; striking blocks [and] getting off blocks. If I'm in coverage, stay in coverage. If I'm a hook player, be a hook player. If I have man-to-man, be a man-to-man player. If my job is to control this gap, control your gap. If my job is to set the edge, set your edge. If my job is to thud and make the tackle, make your tackle. I think it's very simple, and we just have to do that. But obviously we're not doing that, so I can't answer that, but at the end of the day, I'm not looking for a way out. I know one thing; I'm going straight through. I know the guys in this locker room think the same way. At the end of the day, there's only one way to play this game and that's violent and continuing to be in it. [I'm] never looking for a way out. We just have to get back to the ground running. This hurts, but it is what it is."