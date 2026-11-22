In a back-and-forth game, the Ravens (4-7) fell to the Carolina Panthers (5-5), 35-33.
Players and coaches had preached the need to start fast in Carolina, and that's exactly what happened, as Baltimore led 26-22 at halftime. But the Ravens couldn't carry over their first-half momentum to the second half, and an interception by Jacoby Brissett with under a minute left in regulation sealed Baltimore's sixth straight loss, which is tied for the second-longest losing streak in franchise history.
Top Play
In his first game as a kickoff returner, Charlotte native and former North Carolina/North Carolina Central wideout Devontez Walker had an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter. It was Baltimore's first kickoff return touchdown since September 2022.
Turning Point
With just under three minutes left in regulation, the Panthers trailed by one and faced a third-and-6 at Baltimore's 41-yard line. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young connected with tight end Tommy Tremble for an 18-yard that put Carolina safely in field-goal range. Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald eventually converted a go-ahead 37-yard field goal.
Stats to Know
- Baltimore's 26 first-half points were the most it's had in a full game since Week 5, and the Ravens outgained the Panthers 338-183 over the first two quarters.
- Jacoby Brissett completed 24 of 37 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown along with an interception.
- One game after gaining just 16 rushing yards on 15 carries, the Ravens had 116 in the first half and 157 total. Derrick Henry had 94 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries.
- On the other side, Carolina had 147 rushing yards and scored at least 30 points in a game for the first time since Oct. 4.
- The Ravens have allowed 162 points over their past five games, the fourth-most over a five-game span in franchise history, per Stathead.
- Zay Flowers had six catches for 79 yards in the first half and two catches for 18 yards in the second half.
- Mike Green's first-quarter sack on Young opened the scoring, marked Baltimore's first safety since September 2023 and gave the team its first lead since Oct. 25.
- Green had two sacks and has had four over Baltimore's past two games.
- Rashod Bateman's 52-yard touchdown off a trick play was his first touchdown reception since Week 2.
- Entering Week 11, Carolina's opponents had lost seven fumbles, the fourth-most in the NFL. The Ravens lost two fumbles in a five-play span early in the second quarter that led to a multi-possession swing in points.
- Along with Wester's second muffed punt that was nearly recovered, Henry's fourth-quarter cough-up totaled four fumbles (three lost) for the Ravens in Week 11.
- The Ravens have had at least two turnovers in each of their past four games.
- Cornerback T.J. Tampa secured his second career interception by picking off Young in the end zone in the third quarter. The interception was the second of the season by a Baltimore defensive back and prevented Carolina from taking a two-possession lead.
Up Next
The Ravens will play their final game before their bye week on the road against the Houston Texans (4-6). Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. The Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 26-3, on "Thursday Night Football" last week and have won four of their last six games.