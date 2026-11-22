The Ravens made plenty of mistakes in Week 11, and their final miscue sealed their fate.

On Baltimore's last offensive play, quarterback Jacoby Brissett was intercepted with 36 seconds to play, sending the Ravens (4-7) to their sixth straight defeat, a 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens are 0-2 since trading for Brissett and haven't played well enough during their losing streak on defense, offense, or special teams. They jumped to a 12-0 lead against the Panthers but couldn't protect it, committing two costly turnovers in the first half that gave the Panthers momentum.

Even so, the Ravens took a 33-32 lead with 6:12 left to play on Derrick Henry's 15-yard touchdown run and needed their defense to make a stand. It didn't happen.

The Panthers went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that ended with the go-ahead field goal, and Carolina became the latest team to feast on Baltimore's defense. The Ravens have given up at least 33 points in four of the last five games, and the Panthers posted their highest point total since Week 1.

Head Coach Jesse Minter pointed the finger at himself when asked what went wrong on Carolina's game-winning drive.

"Poor job by me," Minter said. "It's my responsibility to put us in the best position. Wish I would've put them in a better situation. It's on me. I'm the head coach. And I'm calling the plays on defense.

"We were on the field with a lead. We didn't hold it."

However, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton didn't agree.

"I appreciate the sentiment," Hamilton said. "I think Jesse's been great so far, honestly, as a leader, as a coach. It's up to the players to go out there and play well. Not going to put that on him."