The Ravens made plenty of mistakes in Week 11, and their final miscue sealed their fate.
On Baltimore's last offensive play, quarterback Jacoby Brissett was intercepted with 36 seconds to play, sending the Ravens (4-7) to their sixth straight defeat, a 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Ravens are 0-2 since trading for Brissett and haven't played well enough during their losing streak on defense, offense, or special teams. They jumped to a 12-0 lead against the Panthers but couldn't protect it, committing two costly turnovers in the first half that gave the Panthers momentum.
Even so, the Ravens took a 33-32 lead with 6:12 left to play on Derrick Henry's 15-yard touchdown run and needed their defense to make a stand. It didn't happen.
The Panthers went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that ended with the go-ahead field goal, and Carolina became the latest team to feast on Baltimore's defense. The Ravens have given up at least 33 points in four of the last five games, and the Panthers posted their highest point total since Week 1.
Head Coach Jesse Minter pointed the finger at himself when asked what went wrong on Carolina's game-winning drive.
"Poor job by me," Minter said. "It's my responsibility to put us in the best position. Wish I would've put them in a better situation. It's on me. I'm the head coach. And I'm calling the plays on defense.
"We were on the field with a lead. We didn't hold it."
However, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton didn't agree.
"I appreciate the sentiment," Hamilton said. "I think Jesse's been great so far, honestly, as a leader, as a coach. It's up to the players to go out there and play well. Not going to put that on him."
The Ravens are running out of time to save their season with six regular-season games to play. Here are my thoughts on a team that desperately needs a win:
Self-inflicted wounds are hurting the Ravens badly.
It's not just one phase of the game that is costing the Ravens, or one or two players. It's a collective problem.
Justice Hill (six carries, 69 yards, one touchdown) made several explosive runs, but he fumbled near the goal line in the second quarter, and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback. The Ravens could've have taken a 19-7 lead by scoring on that drive. Instead, the Panthers scored on their next possession and took the lead – a 14-point swing that change the game's momentum.
LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts and the first one lead to a Carolina touchdown. He was fortunate that Baltimore recovered his second muff that hit him in the facemask.
Trey Hendrickson had a costly roughing the passer penalty on a Carolina touchdown drive. A penalty against fellow outside linebacker Ethan Burke on an extra point cost the Ravens a point, when the Panthers decided to go for two points and succeeded after the penalty moved them closer to the goal line.
Derrick Henry lost a fumble after catching pass in the fourth quarter, and while Henry (13 carries, 94 yards, one touchdown) had his most productive game in six weeks, it didn't result in a win. Brissett made the final mistake of the game with his interception, but he wasn't alone.
During this losing streak, the Ravens have often been their own worst enemy, no matter how good their effort is.
Baltimore's defense remains a major issue.
Teams have attacked Baltimore through the air all season. But in their last two games, the Ravens have been hurt badly on the ground.
Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) didn't play, and he was missed. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (27 carries, 120 yards, two touchdowns) kept finding holes and keeping Carolina in favorable down-and-distance.
If the Ravens can't stop the run effectively, it's unlikely their defensive issues will be resolved. They need to find something defensively that they can hang their hat on, and right now they are struggling to find it.
Asked about the Ravens being attacked in the middle of the field, Hamilton said players have not been consistently in the right spot.
"There's a trust factor there, where guys are going to be," Hamilton said. "We play split safety a lot. Jesse's a split safety guy, he's done it well in the past. It's just a matter of doing it well right now, guys being in the right spot. I really don't know what it is at this point. It's nobody else's fault but ours. I'm not going to put that on Jesse. We have his back. We hope to pick him up with our play."
Baltimore's offense needs to finish stronger.
The Ravens came out with swagger offensively in the first half, scoring 26 points despite Hill's fumble at the goal line.
They showed creativity when Henry took a direct snap, handed it to Hill,and pitched to Brissett, who found Rashod Bateman wide open for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Devontez Walker had an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
However, Henry's 15-yard touchdown run was Baltimore's only score of the second half. They've had other games during their losing streak where they started fast offensively but struggled as the game progressed.
Putting together four quarters of solid football is something the Ravens haven't done in some time, as offense, defense, and special teams struggle to play complementary football that leads to a win.
Winning at Houston in Week 12 seems like a must.
The Ravens talked about winning their last two games before their bye in Week 13. However, losing to the Panthers ruined that plan, and now, the Ravens must win in Houston next week to avoid taking their losing streak into their bye.
Being 4-7 is a position the Ravens never expected to be in after they started the season 4-1. They desperately need a win and don't want to wait until after their bye week to get it.
Extra Points
- With Marlon Humphrey deactivated, cornerback T.J. Tampa played well sharing time with Chidobe Awuzie. Tampa made a clutch interception in the end zone after breaking up another pass that could've been a touchdown.
- The Ravens have outgained the Panthers 338-183 in the first half. It was the most yards by the Ravens in the first half since October 2023 against the Detroit Lions when they had 355 yards.
- Mike Green had two sacks for the second straight game.
- Zay Flowers bounced back from his late-game fumble in Week 10 to lead Baltimore with eight catches for 97 yards against the Panthers.
- Brissett (24-for-37, 276 yards) said he was trying to throw his last pass that was intercepted out of bounds. "I've got to do a better job pushing it to the sideline more," he said.