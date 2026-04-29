PSL Owner Spotlight: Samantha Sims

What does it mean to be a PSL Owner?

For Samantha, being a PSL is about more than just having a seat, it's about belonging. "As a lifelong Ravens fan, it means everything to me," she said. "It's not just access to games, it feels like I'm part of something bigger." That sense of connection is what brought her back to Baltimore in the first place! "I missed that community, that excitement," she explained. She's also taken full advantage of the experiences that come with it. "Through the PSL Owner Rewards Program, I've gone to OTAs and training camp, met players, taken photos, that's been incredible," she recounted. "Those are moments I'll never forget." As the Ravens head into their 31st season, Samantha isn't slowing down. "I'm just excited to keep going," she said and continued, "This journey as a PSL Owner has been amazing, and I'm not missing a second of it."