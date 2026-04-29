PSL Owner Spotlight: Samantha Sims

Section 112, Baltimore, MD
Since the Baltimore Ravens arrived in Baltimore in 1996, PSL Owner Samantha Sims has been all in. For her, Sundays in the fall aren't just routine, they're a ritual. "There's no better way to spend a Sunday than watching Ravens football," she says. Over the years, the Ravens haven't just been a team she follows, they've become part of who she is. "Being a Ravens fan is part of my identity," Samantha shares. "Anyone who knows me knows how important it is for me to watch every game and support this team."
To hear more about Samantha's story of being a lifelong Ravens fan, and her favorite experiences as a PSL Owner, keep reading this month's PSL Owner Spotlight!
What is your Ravens story?
A DMV native, Samantha grew up in the D.C. suburbs before heading to Baltimore for law school. It was right after graduating that she heard the news: a new NFL team was coming to Baltimore. "I was immediately interested," she recalls. "I bought season tickets right away to see them play at Memorial Stadium." Game by game, her connection to the team grew stronger. "I went to multiple games and just fell in love, with the team, the energy, everything about the organization."
So, when the Ravens moved to M&T Bank Stadium, the decision was easy. "I knew I had to be there," she said and became a PSL Owner, with seats in Section 147...the place she calls home every gameday.
Life eventually took Samantha to Manhattan for her law career, splitting time between New York and Connecticut. Though she held onto her PSLs for a few years, distance made it difficult. "I couldn't get to Baltimore as often as I wanted," she explains. "The decision to take a break was really tough."
But her Ravens story wasn't over…it was just on pause.
Nearly 20 years later, after her daughter Liora graduated college, Samantha made a decision that says everything about her fandom. "I told my husband, 'I want to move back to Baltimore so we can go to Ravens games again,'" she said.
Her husband, Hillel, a now Ravens fan thanks to Samantha, was on board. After settling in Canton, Samantha wasted no time. "As soon as we moved back, I had only one thing on my mind and repurchased PSLs," she said. Her new home base is Section 112. Primarily, Hillel joins her at the game, with guest appearances from Liora.
"I love these seats, and I'm at every home game," she adds. "There's nothing like being back!"
What does your gameday look like?
Even when she lived outside the Baltimore market, Samantha never missed a game. "We'd go to the same Buffalo Wild Wings every Sunday," she said. "It became our Ravens spot."
Now, her gameday experience looks very different—and far more personal.
"It starts with my dog, Wentworth," she laughed. Wentworth has his own Ravens jersey, and he wears it every gameday morning.
From there, it's a walk from Canton to the stadium, no matter the conditions. "Rain, snow, sunshine, we're walking!".
Once she arrives, she makes the most of every moment, including a pit stop on RavensWalk to take in all the gameday excitement. "And I have to be in my seat for player introductions, that's non-negotiable."
For Samantha, it's the full experience that matters. "Being in that environment never gets old," she says. "Every single gameday is special, truly from start to finish."
Favorite Ravens Memory?
We asked Samantha to pick one memory, and she hesitated. "Honestly, every gameday could be my favorite," she shared.
We asked her what stands out the most and she said the people. It's nothing like cheering and celebrating with all the Ravens fans. You can't beat it.
"I can't talk about a favorite memory without mentioning our first Super Bowl in 2000 against the New York Giants," she said. Living in New York and Connecticut, she was surrounded by Giants fans for a while but that never stopped her from supporting her team, proudly wearing her Ravens jersey, and celebrating their first Super Bowl victory around town. The irony in enemy territory.
What does it mean to be a PSL Owner?
For Samantha, being a PSL is about more than just having a seat, it's about belonging. "As a lifelong Ravens fan, it means everything to me," she said. "It's not just access to games, it feels like I'm part of something bigger." That sense of connection is what brought her back to Baltimore in the first place! "I missed that community, that excitement," she explained. She's also taken full advantage of the experiences that come with it. "Through the PSL Owner Rewards Program, I've gone to OTAs and training camp, met players, taken photos, that's been incredible," she recounted. "Those are moments I'll never forget." As the Ravens head into their 31st season, Samantha isn't slowing down. "I'm just excited to keep going," she said and continued, "This journey as a PSL Owner has been amazing, and I'm not missing a second of it."