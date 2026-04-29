Mailbag: Could Ja'Kobi Lane or Elijah Sarratt Have Big Rookie Roles?

Mink: I'm really excited about the Ravens' third- and fourth-round draft picks of Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. I think both will contribute on offense this season. However, I do not think they're going to take on the primary No. 3 wide receiver role.
Devontez Walker, in my view, still has the inside track on getting the third-most targets among wide receivers behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Heading into his third season, Walker has the benefit of experience, has made plays when called upon, and has big-time speed to help Baltimore's offense be more explosive – one of Declan Doyle's chief objectives.
I expect Lane and Sarratt to be more offensive role players as rookies as they develop. Let's not rush into having too high of expectations.
Lane could certainly be an alluring red-zone threat this season with his ability to climb the ladder and make contested catches. If he gets one-on-ones on the outside, he can make plays. Overall, Lane has a ton of alluring size/speed/leaping traits that I think the Ravens want to develop.
Sarratt could be used as a big slot receiver to mix up looks and try to exploit matchups. But I don't expect him to see a lot of targets from the jump. His biggest contribution as a rookie may be on special teams.
Brown: The Ravens also needed tight ends. It's safe to assume they had Hibner ranked higher on their draft board than Hecht, who was taken by the Carolina Panthers in Round 5 (144).
Both Head Coach Jesse Minter and General Manager Eric DeCosta are high on Hibner.
"His numbers are off the charts," DeCosta said. "He's really, really explosive, a great jumper, and has really good ball skills. He had an awesome year at receiving tight end."
I understand why you're asking about the center position. The Ravens still haven't named a starter after losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, and they were expected to draft one. DeCosta said the Ravens "really assessed" whether it was worth trading up to get one, but it would have cost them a third, fourth, and fifth-round pick to do so.
"Would I rather have Ja'Kobi, Sarratt, and Hibner? I probably would than one player at that point," DeCosta said. "Honestly, like looking at this list of [our drafted players], I probably wouldn't do anything differently."
Who will start at center is Baltimore's biggest remaining post-draft question. The Ravens have three in-house options to compete for the job: Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Corey Bullock. They also have several months to pivot if a starter doesn't emerge from that trio.
DeCosta said on "The Lounge" podcast that he'll be on the lookout for veterans who are cut and potential trade options this offseason.
Mink: Sweet photo! Glad you were able to get a front-row seat to the Ravens' draft pick from London!
To your question, I think Ryan Eckley is going to be a very consistent punter who keeps opponents on their toes with a wide range of different punts.
Eckley is more in the Sam Koch mold than Jordan Stout. Eckley doesn't have a massive leg, and thus he may not have some of the "wow" punts that Stout got notoriety from.
One of Eckley's specialties is shorter pooch punts that pin the opponent deep. Let's hope he doesn't have many opportunities for those because the Ravens are scoring touchdowns or kicking field goals instead of stalling out near midfield. If Eckley does have a bunch of punts downed inside the 5, he may quickly become known as one of the league's best.
Brown: He seems fine with being called Vega (pronounced VENG-uh) Ioane, rather than his formal first name, Olaivavega.
As for possibly switching to right guard after playing primarily left guard at Penn State, Ioane seems open to playing wherever the Ravens want to play him. Head Coach Jesse Minter said Ioane has the talent to excel at either spot.
"I think we'll figure that out," Minter said. "He's played both guards. He actually started one game at center a couple years ago, so I think he's got a lot of versatility, and we'll figure out the best way to get our best players on the field."
The Ravens signed veteran guard John Simpson this offseason, and he has played exclusively on the left side the past three seasons, including 2023 with Baltimore.
Will Baltimore ask Simpson or Ioane to handle the right side? It's an interesting question, but Ioane was the best guard in the draft. I think Minter is right that Ioane will shine wherever he plays.