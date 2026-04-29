Inside the Ravens' Trade-Back Plan That Didn't Happen

So, who wanted to trade up, and what made them back out? The three teams picking behind the Ravens were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

The Bucs took Bain, the Jets selected Sadiq, and the Lions drafted right tackle Blake Miller.

The Bucs were widely linked to wanting a pass rusher. Could they have looked to flip picks to ensure they got Bain, or were they willing to risk Baltimore not picking him? The Jets already got their pass rusher at pick No. 2 with David Bailey.

There were reports that the Lions were very interested in moving up to get an offensive tackle. In his final mock draft, ESPN's Peter Schrager had them jumping up to No. 13 to get Kadyn Proctor. However, Proctor was selected at No. 12 by the Miami Dolphins.

The Lions were also looking for a pass rusher and traded up six spots in the second round to take one (Michigan's Derrick Moore) one spot ahead of the Ravens. Baltimore took outside linebacker Zion Young, who they had No. 2 on their big board entering Day 2, with the next pick.

No matter which team it was, it seemed the Ravens may have had a good shot at getting Ioane even if they traded back, plus extra picks. The Bucs and Jets didn't draft a guard until the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively.

Anyway, when the other team called off the trade, it was an easy pick for DeCosta, who heard from Head Coach Jesse Minter, Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, and Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledord that they wanted Ioane.

"I thought Bain was great. I thought Sadiq was great. All three of those guys are outstanding players," DeCosta said.