Pundit Picks: Analysts Split on Ravens-Browns Picks

Dec 10, 2021 at 09:48 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Childs Walker
Ravens 23, Browns 20 “Both teams are struggling on offense and both need a win. Give a slight nod to the Ravens based on their greater track record of resourcefulness.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 26, Browns 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 20, Browns 16
Jori Epstein
Browns 22, Ravens 21
Mike Freeman
Ravens 24, Browns 19
Mike Jones
Ravens 26, Browns 21
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Browns 26, Ravens 24
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 25, Browns 23

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 20, Browns 19 “There's reason to believe [the Ravens] have reached the point of no return on the injury front, and Lamar Jackson hasn't played his best in two months, struggling badly against the blitz lately. The Browns, coming off a bye week following their last loss to the Ravens, are as healthy as they've been all season outside of their tight ends. All those factors will make it tougher for Cleveland to swallow when Lamar makes some crazy play late to win this game.”

NFL Network

Adam Rank
Browns 20, Ravens 19
Colleen Wolfe
Browns 20, Ravens 17
Marcas Grant
Ravens 21, Browns 20
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 20, Browns 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 24, Browns 17
Nick Shook
Browns 16, Ravens 13
Marc Sessler
Ravens 28, Browns 20
Kevin Patra
Browns 22, Ravens 20
Grant Gordon
Browns 33, Ravens 22
Mark Dulgerian
Browns 26, Ravens 23

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Browns 20 “Jackson's legs are still a big factor and can make a big difference in this type of grinding defensive struggle. The Ravens' blitzing gets to [Baker] Mayfield to contain the Browns' offense.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Browns 24, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are playing a second straight division road game, while the Browns are coming off a bye. Advantage Cleveland. The Ravens have struggled on offense in a big way for much of the past month. The Browns have, too, but I think their run game will be the difference in this one. They run to a victory and keep Lamar Jackson contained.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Browns 24, Ravens 17 “Lamar Jackson is 5-1 in his career against the Browns, covering four straight games, and 8-1 in his career as an underdog. But there are reasons to be concerned with Baltimore, such as the Ravens averaging 18.7 points over the past four games. Lamar's completing 63% of his passes and has six touchdowns to eight interceptions. Baker Mayfield certainly has his own problems, but I'll take the home team coming off the bye over the struggling offense that just lost Marlon Humphrey for the season. Feels like a big Nick Chubb game.
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Browns 20, Ravens 17 “It has been MORE THAN A MONTH since either of these teams scored 20 points in a game, so it kind of feels like the first team to 20 is going to win and I'm going to say that team is going to be the Browns, but only because I think the Ravens defense is going to struggle a little bit in its first game without Marlon Humphrey.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 21, Browns 20 Pro Football Talk “The Ravens had been favored against the Browns in each of their last eight games, but this time it’s the Browns who are the favorites. I like the Ravens to pull the upset.”
Mike Florio
Browns 19, Ravens 16 “The Browns benefit from the bye, especially against a Ravens team that is losing the war of attrition.”
Chris Simms
Browns 24, Ravens 17 “I think the Browns have a better roster at this point than the Ravens. The Ravens are just tough and battle-tested. I think this is one the Browns eke out.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich

