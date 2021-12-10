Pundit Picks: Analysts Split on Ravens-Browns Picks

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 23, Browns 20 “Both teams are struggling on offense and both need a win. Give a slight nod to the Ravens based on their greater track record of resourcefulness.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 26, Browns 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 20, Browns 16
|Jori Epstein
|Browns 22, Ravens 21
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 24, Browns 19
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 26, Browns 21
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Browns 26, Ravens 24
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 25, Browns 23
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 20, Browns 19 “There's reason to believe [the Ravens] have reached the point of no return on the injury front, and Lamar Jackson hasn't played his best in two months, struggling badly against the blitz lately. The Browns, coming off a bye week following their last loss to the Ravens, are as healthy as they've been all season outside of their tight ends. All those factors will make it tougher for Cleveland to swallow when Lamar makes some crazy play late to win this game.”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Browns 20, Ravens 19
|Colleen Wolfe
|Browns 20, Ravens 17
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 21, Browns 20
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 20, Browns 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 24, Browns 17
|Nick Shook
|Browns 16, Ravens 13
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 28, Browns 20
|Kevin Patra
|Browns 22, Ravens 20
|Grant Gordon
|Browns 33, Ravens 22
|Mark Dulgerian
|Browns 26, Ravens 23
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Browns 20 “Jackson's legs are still a big factor and can make a big difference in this type of grinding defensive struggle. The Ravens' blitzing gets to [Baker] Mayfield to contain the Browns' offense.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Browns 24, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are playing a second straight division road game, while the Browns are coming off a bye. Advantage Cleveland. The Ravens have struggled on offense in a big way for much of the past month. The Browns have, too, but I think their run game will be the difference in this one. They run to a victory and keep Lamar Jackson contained.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Browns 24, Ravens 17 “Lamar Jackson is 5-1 in his career against the Browns, covering four straight games, and 8-1 in his career as an underdog. But there are reasons to be concerned with Baltimore, such as the Ravens averaging 18.7 points over the past four games. Lamar's completing 63% of his passes and has six touchdowns to eight interceptions. Baker Mayfield certainly has his own problems, but I'll take the home team coming off the bye over the struggling offense that just lost Marlon Humphrey for the season. Feels like a big Nick Chubb game.
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Browns 20, Ravens 17 “It has been MORE THAN A MONTH since either of these teams scored 20 points in a game, so it kind of feels like the first team to 20 is going to win and I'm going to say that team is going to be the Browns, but only because I think the Ravens defense is going to struggle a little bit in its first game without Marlon Humphrey.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 21, Browns 20 Pro Football Talk “The Ravens had been favored against the Browns in each of their last eight games, but this time it’s the Browns who are the favorites. I like the Ravens to pull the upset.”
|Mike Florio
|Browns 19, Ravens 16 “The Browns benefit from the bye, especially against a Ravens team that is losing the war of attrition.”
|Chris Simms
|Browns 24, Ravens 17 “I think the Browns have a better roster at this point than the Ravens. The Ravens are just tough and battle-tested. I think this is one the Browns eke out.”
