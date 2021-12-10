Pundit Picks: Analysts Split on Ravens-Browns Picks

Pete Prisco Browns 24, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are playing a second straight division road game, while the Browns are coming off a bye. Advantage Cleveland. The Ravens have struggled on offense in a big way for much of the past month. The Browns have, too, but I think their run game will be the difference in this one. They run to a victory and keep Lamar Jackson contained.”

Will Brinson Browns 24, Ravens 17 “Lamar Jackson is 5-1 in his career against the Browns, covering four straight games, and 8-1 in his career as an underdog. But there are reasons to be concerned with Baltimore, such as the Ravens averaging 18.7 points over the past four games. Lamar's completing 63% of his passes and has six touchdowns to eight interceptions. Baker Mayfield certainly has his own problems, but I'll take the home team coming off the bye over the struggling offense that just lost Marlon Humphrey for the season. Feels like a big Nick Chubb game.

John Breech Browns 20, Ravens 17 “It has been MORE THAN A MONTH since either of these teams scored 20 points in a game, so it kind of feels like the first team to 20 is going to win and I'm going to say that team is going to be the Browns, but only because I think the Ravens defense is going to struggle a little bit in its first game without Marlon Humphrey.”

