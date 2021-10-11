Pundit Picks: Jeremy Fowler Only One to Picks Colts Over Ravens

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|“[The Colts will] be playing on the road for the third straight week, and it’s not clear [Carson] Wentz is the man to go play-for-play with [Lamar]Jackson. The Ravens will kick off their long homestand with a workmanlike victory.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|“No matter how many tackles Jonathan Taylor might run through Monday, the Ravens should have the advantage in all three phases, plus home-field advantage.”
|Ryan McFadden
|Ravens 34, Colts 21 “Even though the Colts will come into M&T Bank Stadium with momentum from their victory over the Miami Dolphins, expect the Ravens defense to build off their performance against the Denver Broncos while Lamar Jackson continues to make plays down the field with his arm.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 30, Colts 13 “Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Mo Allie-Cox are tough to defend, but quarterback Carson Wentz is going to have a tough time playing against the Ravens’ pressure-heavy defense on a pair of injured ankles.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 34, Colts 14 “The Colts defense is allowing 114 rushing yards per game, but expect the Ravens to exceed that number and break the NFL record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Lamar Jackson might get that on his own.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 31, Colts 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Colts 17
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 27, Colts 21
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 27, Colts 20
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 29, Colts 23
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 28, Colts 14
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 24, Colts 18
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 27, Colts 16 “I'm so impressed by Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's ability to dial up creative pressures, no matter who he has playing cornerback. Indianapolis' offensive line is now a vulnerability worth attacking, and Baltimore's big uglies up front are well-suited to stop Jonathan Taylor on the ground.”
NFL Network
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 27, Colts 19
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 24, Colts 17
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 21, Colts 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 33, Colts 19
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Colts 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 28, Colts 17
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 40, Colts 20
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 21, Colts 17
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 24, Colts 17
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 33, Colts 21
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 30, Colts 20 “Baltimore's overall defense, execution and efficiency is better and there's always extra fan emotion in prime time when it plays the team from Indy that used to call Charm City home.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 30, Colts 13 “This is a third consecutive road game for the Colts against a Ravens team playing home for the first time after two on the road. And it's in prime time? That's a bad combination for the Colts.“
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 24, Colts 14 “I don't think the Ravens will just completely steamroll the Colts and it was good to see signs of life from Carson Wentz and Indy last week in South Florida. But this is a different animal. John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson at home are a problem.”
|Ravens 31, Colts 23
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 35, Colts 24 “Lamar Jackson is throwing downfield more than ever before, and as a result his completion percentage is down but his yards per attempt is up. I think that’s going to put a lot of pressure on the Colts’ secondary, and the Ravens’ should score a bunch.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Colts 16 “Importantly, the Ravens will show they’re the better team. More importantly (or not), they’ll get to 44 straight 100-yard rushing games.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 24, Colts 20 “I think the Colts match up well with the Ravens in a lot of ways. … I wouldn’t be shocked if the Colts upset the Ravens, but I don’t have the guts to pick that.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 29, Colts 21 “The Ravens typically beat up on bad teams, and right now, that’s exactly what the Colts are.”