Pundit Picks: Jeremy Fowler Only One to Picks Colts Over Ravens

Childs Walker “[The Colts will] be playing on the road for the third straight week, and it’s not clear [Carson] Wentz is the man to go play-for-play with [Lamar]Jackson. The Ravens will kick off their long homestand with a workmanlike victory.”

Jonas Shaffer “No matter how many tackles Jonathan Taylor might run through Monday, the Ravens should have the advantage in all three phases, plus home-field advantage.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 34, Colts 21 “Even though the Colts will come into M&T Bank Stadium with momentum from their victory over the Miami Dolphins, expect the Ravens defense to build off their performance against the Denver Broncos while Lamar Jackson continues to make plays down the field with his arm.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 30, Colts 13 “Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Mo Allie-Cox are tough to defend, but quarterback Carson Wentz is going to have a tough time playing against the Ravens’ pressure-heavy defense on a pair of injured ankles.”