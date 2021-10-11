Pundit Picks: Jeremy Fowler Only One to Picks Colts Over Ravens

Oct 11, 2021 at 10:08 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
“[The Colts will] be playing on the road for the third straight week, and it’s not clear [Carson] Wentz is the man to go play-for-play with [Lamar]Jackson. The Ravens will kick off their long homestand with a workmanlike victory.”
Jonas Shaffer
“No matter how many tackles Jonathan Taylor might run through Monday, the Ravens should have the advantage in all three phases, plus home-field advantage.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 34, Colts 21 “Even though the Colts will come into M&T Bank Stadium with momentum from their victory over the Miami Dolphins, expect the Ravens defense to build off their performance against the Denver Broncos while Lamar Jackson continues to make plays down the field with his arm.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 30, Colts 13 “Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Mo Allie-Cox are tough to defend, but quarterback Carson Wentz is going to have a tough time playing against the Ravens’ pressure-heavy defense on a pair of injured ankles.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 34, Colts 14 “The Colts defense is allowing 114 rushing yards per game, but expect the Ravens to exceed that number and break the NFL record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Lamar Jackson might get that on his own.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 31, Colts 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Colts 17
Jori Epstein
Ravens 27, Colts 21
Mike Freeman
Ravens 27, Colts 20
Mike Jones
Ravens 29, Colts 23
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 28, Colts 14
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 24, Colts 18

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 27, Colts 16 “I'm so impressed by Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's ability to dial up creative pressures, no matter who he has playing cornerback. Indianapolis' offensive line is now a vulnerability worth attacking, and Baltimore's big uglies up front are well-suited to stop Jonathan Taylor on the ground.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 27, Colts 19
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 24, Colts 17
Marcas Grant
Ravens 21, Colts 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 33, Colts 19
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Colts 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 28, Colts 17
Marc Sessler
Ravens 40, Colts 20
Kevin Patra
Ravens 21, Colts 17
Grant Gordon
Ravens 24, Colts 17
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 33, Colts 21

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 30, Colts 20 “Baltimore's overall defense, execution and efficiency is better and there's always extra fan emotion in prime time when it plays the team from Indy that used to call Charm City home.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 30, Colts 13 “This is a third consecutive road game for the Colts against a Ravens team playing home for the first time after two on the road. And it's in prime time? That's a bad combination for the Colts.“
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 24, Colts 14 “I don't think the Ravens will just completely steamroll the Colts and it was good to see signs of life from Carson Wentz and Indy last week in South Florida. But this is a different animal. John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson at home are a problem.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 31, Colts 23
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 35, Colts 24 “Lamar Jackson is throwing downfield more than ever before, and as a result his completion percentage is down but his yards per attempt is up. I think that’s going to put a lot of pressure on the Colts’ secondary, and the Ravens’ should score a bunch.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 27, Colts 16 “Importantly, the Ravens will show they’re the better team. More importantly (or not), they’ll get to 44 straight 100-yard rushing games.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 24, Colts 20 “I think the Colts match up well with the Ravens in a lot of ways. … I wouldn’t be shocked if the Colts upset the Ravens, but I don’t have the guts to pick that.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 29, Colts 21 “The Ravens typically beat up on bad teams, and right now, that’s exactly what the Colts are.”

