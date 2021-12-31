Pundit Picks: Rams Are Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

Dec 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

123121-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Rams 31, Ravens 23 “Can a decimated defense hold up better against Matthew Stafford than it did against Joe Burrow? Can Lamar Jackson return to save the day? The Ravens have too many big questions to answer as they cling to fading playoff hopes.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Rams 24
Nate Davis
Rams 33, Ravens 23
Jori Epstein
Ravens 27, Rams 23
Mike Freeman
Ravens 30, Rams 28
Mike Jones
Rams 30, Ravens 21
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Rams 25, Ravens 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Rams 32, Ravens 23

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Rams 30, Ravens 24 “The return of many Ravens from the COVID-19 list will help, but it won’t fix their secondary. Baltimore's defensive collapse started early in the season, with Lamar Jackson’s struggles and subsequent injury taking attention away from the Ravens' biggest problem. They are now 30th in pass defense efficiency. Good offense will expose them, forcing a compromised Jackson (if he plays) to keep up in a shootout. The Ravens remain dangerous in this spot because they are the Ravens, but there is just too much going against them.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Rams 28, Ravens 15
Colleen Wolfe
Rams 31, Ravens 13
Marcas Grant
Rams 31, Ravens 20
Maurice Jones-Drew
Rams 28, Ravens 21
Daniel Jeremiah
Rams 31, Ravens 28
Nick Shook
Rams 30, Ravens 20
Marc Sessler
Rams 28, Ravens 18
Kevin Patra
Rams 36, Ravens 25
Grant Gordon
Rams 38, Ravens 28
Mark Dulgerian
Rams 27, Ravens 25

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Rams 27, Ravens 20 “The Rams should have seen what Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense did under former Offensive Coordinator Zac Taylor and follow suit for Sean McVay, because getting Matthew Stafford to aggressively throw downfield to his wide receivers is second nature. … The Ravens' offense doesn't have much working beyond Mark Andrews at the moment and that won't cut it in a must-win game.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 27, Rams 26 “The Rams are playing consecutive road games and Matt Stafford has struggled some lately. Look for the Ravens to fight for their playoff lives here and pull off a mild upset.”
Jason La Canfora
Jared Dubin
John Breech
Rams 30, Ravens 20
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Rams 28, Ravens 20 “This Ravens’ season that once looked so promising is now coming to a highly disappointing end.“
Mike Florio
Rams 30, Ravens 21 “Two years after the Ravens dismantled the Rams in L.A., the road team gets a little taste of revenge.”
Chris Simms
Rams 30, Ravens 20 “The Rams really got it going, as far as run game’s going, defense has got it figured out, special teams is there. Stafford’s the big question. … I’m going to go with the Rams and ride the hot hand and say they win the game convincingly.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Vederame
Rams 34, Ravens 19 “Can the Ravens keep Matthew Stafford from throwing for 600 yards? Tough to say. Baltimore’s only hope is Lamar Jackson going off.”

