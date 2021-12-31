Pundit Picks: Rams Are Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Rams 31, Ravens 23 “Can a decimated defense hold up better against Matthew Stafford than it did against Joe Burrow? Can Lamar Jackson return to save the day? The Ravens have too many big questions to answer as they cling to fading playoff hopes.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Rams 24
|Nate Davis
|Rams 33, Ravens 23
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 27, Rams 23
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 30, Rams 28
|Mike Jones
|Rams 30, Ravens 21
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Rams 25, Ravens 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Rams 32, Ravens 23
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Rams 30, Ravens 24 “The return of many Ravens from the COVID-19 list will help, but it won’t fix their secondary. Baltimore's defensive collapse started early in the season, with Lamar Jackson’s struggles and subsequent injury taking attention away from the Ravens' biggest problem. They are now 30th in pass defense efficiency. Good offense will expose them, forcing a compromised Jackson (if he plays) to keep up in a shootout. The Ravens remain dangerous in this spot because they are the Ravens, but there is just too much going against them.”
NFL Network
|Adam Rank
|Rams 28, Ravens 15
|Colleen Wolfe
|Rams 31, Ravens 13
|Marcas Grant
|Rams 31, Ravens 20
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Rams 28, Ravens 21
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Rams 31, Ravens 28
|Nick Shook
|Rams 30, Ravens 20
|Marc Sessler
|Rams 28, Ravens 18
|Kevin Patra
|Rams 36, Ravens 25
|Grant Gordon
|Rams 38, Ravens 28
|Mark Dulgerian
|Rams 27, Ravens 25
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Rams 27, Ravens 20 “The Rams should have seen what Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense did under former Offensive Coordinator Zac Taylor and follow suit for Sean McVay, because getting Matthew Stafford to aggressively throw downfield to his wide receivers is second nature. … The Ravens' offense doesn't have much working beyond Mark Andrews at the moment and that won't cut it in a must-win game.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 27, Rams 26 “The Rams are playing consecutive road games and Matt Stafford has struggled some lately. Look for the Ravens to fight for their playoff lives here and pull off a mild upset.”
|Rams 30, Ravens 20
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Rams 28, Ravens 20 “This Ravens’ season that once looked so promising is now coming to a highly disappointing end.“
|Mike Florio
|Rams 30, Ravens 21 “Two years after the Ravens dismantled the Rams in L.A., the road team gets a little taste of revenge.”
|Chris Simms
|Rams 30, Ravens 20 “The Rams really got it going, as far as run game’s going, defense has got it figured out, special teams is there. Stafford’s the big question. … I’m going to go with the Rams and ride the hot hand and say they win the game convincingly.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
FANSIDED
|Matt Vederame
|Rams 34, Ravens 19 “Can the Ravens keep Matthew Stafford from throwing for 600 yards? Tough to say. Baltimore’s only hope is Lamar Jackson going off.”