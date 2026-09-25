Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Cowboys

Ravens vs. Cowboys Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Cowboys
|Mike Clay
|Ravens
|Jeremy Fowler
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Ravens
|Kalyn Kahler
|Cowboys
|Pamela Maldonado
|Cowboys
|Eric Moody
|Cowboys
|Jason Reid
|Ravens
|Ben Solak
|Ravens
|Lindsey Thiry
|Cowboys
|Seth Wickersham
|Cowboys
Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 30, Cowboys 24
|“This game has the week’s highest over-under, and for good reason. The Cowboys haven’t faced a quarterback as capable as Lamar Jackson. The Ravens haven’t faced a quarterback as capable as Dak Prescott. But the Ravens should be better prepared to stop Dallas’ passing attack than the Cowboys are to stop the Ravens’ run game, and on questionable field conditions, that matters.”
|Giana Han
|Ravens 28, Cowboys 24
|“The status of left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver Zay Flowers concerns me, but the Cowboys defense has not looked good against less talented pairings than Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Plus, I’ve been told there will be a loud contingent of Ravens fans in the crowd. Jackson will be feeling the love.”
|Childs Walker
|Cowboys 31, Ravens 27
|“The Ravens could turn to the same battering-ram formula the Giants used to beat the Cowboys in Week 1. They’ll have to score plenty of points, however, because Dak Prescott and his crew of elite pass catchers will take aim at a Baltimore defense that looked discombobulated trying to protect a lead in Week 2. It adds up to a dangerous recipe for the Ravens.”
|Kyle Goon
|Ravens 34, Cowboys 24
|“Even if the Cowboys stack the box against Henry (which they should), their defense hasn’t shown fortitude or tackling against the run. Henry’s gravity should open things up in the passing game, even if Baltimore doesn’t have Zay Flowers. With Nnamdi Madubuike seemingly on track to make his return, the Ravens will have an interior guy who can hassle Prescott and add juice to the pass rush.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Ravens 28, Cowboys 24
|“Henry was frustratingly absent from the game plan in the second half versus the Saints, a disappearing act we saw too many times in the John Harbaugh era. Surely new Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle won’t make the same mistake twice. Right? Right?!?!”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 31, Cowboys 27
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Ravens 36, Cowboys 31
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 23
|Nate Davis
|Cowboys 24, Ravens 22
|Adam Kaufman
|Ravens 31, Cowboys 28
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 31, Cowboys 26
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Cowboys 35, Ravens 30
|“As long as both teams actually have proper footing on the Brazilian turf, they should tear up and down the field. But it'll be Dak Prescott and Dallas with more points in the end. If the Ravens had trouble with Chris Olave down the stretch in Week 2, just think of the problems they'll encounter covering two Olaves in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Week 3.”
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 23
|Gennaro Filice
|Cowboys 27, Ravens 24
|Bobby Kownack
|Ravens 31, Cowboys 27
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 31, Cowboys 27
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 28, Cowboys 27
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 31, Cowboys 27
|Kevin Patra
|Cowboys 27, Ravens 26
|Lance Zierlein
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 24
|Bucky Brooks
|Ravens 26, Cowboys 24
|Tom Grossi
|Ravens 24, Cowboys 23
|Brandon Perna
|Ravens 33, Cowboys 30
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Cowboys 24
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 31, Cowboys 27
|“The Ravens were relentless against the Colts but reined themselves in against the Saints as they still are finding the way in Jesse Minter's defense and the new offense for Lamar Jackson. Jackson was hurt by the wide receiver injuries, but Baltimore can go back to run-heavy basics with him and Derrick Henry vs. a transitional Dallas defense. The Cowboys will be game with Dak Prescott but will fall short in a shootout made to entertain the raucous Rio crowd.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 33, Cowboys 30
|“This is one of the games of the week, featuring Lamar Jackson vs. Dak Prescott. Baltimore suffered a bad home loss last week, but I think Jackson rebounds to lead the Ravens to a high-scoring victory. The Cowboys will also score with Prescott throwing it around as well. It's too bad this isn't on the fast track in Dallas. Even so, we will see many points.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Ravens
|John Breech
|Ravens 34, Cowboys 27
|“I think new Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has learned his lesson and he'll be giving the Cowboys a VERY healthy dose of Derrick Henry. I will be betting the Over on whatever number the oddsmakers throw out when it comes to the total number of carries for Henry.”
|Tyler Sullivan
|Ravens
|Dave Richard
|Ravens
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit1
|Projected Winner2
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 34, Cowboys 30
|“A sloppy field could benefit the guys who know where they’re going, to the detriment of those who are trying to keep up.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Ravens
|Eva Geitheim
|Ravens
|Mitch Goldich
|Cowboys
|Mike Kadlick
|Ravens
|Gilberto Manzano
|Cowboys
|Conor Orr
|Ravens
|John Pluym
|Ravens
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens