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Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Cowboys

Sep 25, 2026 at 10:34 AM
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Kevin Eck

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Cowboys925

Ravens vs. Cowboys Pundit Selections

ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt BowenCowboys
Mike ClayRavens
Jeremy FowlerRavens
Dan GrazianoRavens
Kalyn KahlerCowboys
Pamela MaldonadoCowboys
Eric MoodyCowboys
Jason ReidRavens
Ben SolakRavens
Lindsey ThiryCowboys
Seth WickershamCowboys

Baltimore Banner

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jonas ShafferRavens 30, Cowboys 24“This game has the week’s highest over-under, and for good reason. The Cowboys haven’t faced a quarterback as capable as Lamar Jackson. The Ravens haven’t faced a quarterback as capable as Dak Prescott. But the Ravens should be better prepared to stop Dallas’ passing attack than the Cowboys are to stop the Ravens’ run game, and on questionable field conditions, that matters.”
Giana HanRavens 28, Cowboys 24“The status of left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver Zay Flowers concerns me, but the Cowboys defense has not looked good against less talented pairings than Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Plus, I’ve been told there will be a loud contingent of Ravens fans in the crowd. Jackson will be feeling the love.”
Childs WalkerCowboys 31, Ravens 27“The Ravens could turn to the same battering-ram formula the Giants used to beat the Cowboys in Week 1. They’ll have to score plenty of points, however, because Dak Prescott and his crew of elite pass catchers will take aim at a Baltimore defense that looked discombobulated trying to protect a lead in Week 2. It adds up to a dangerous recipe for the Ravens.”
Kyle GoonRavens 34, Cowboys 24“Even if the Cowboys stack the box against Henry (which they should), their defense hasn’t shown fortitude or tackling against the run. Henry’s gravity should open things up in the passing game, even if Baltimore doesn’t have Zay Flowers. With Nnamdi Madubuike seemingly on track to make his return, the Ravens will have an interior guy who can hassle Prescott and add juice to the pass rush.”
Brandon WeigelRavens 28, Cowboys 24“Henry was frustratingly absent from the game plan in the second half versus the Saints, a disappearing act we saw too many times in the John Harbaugh era. Surely new Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle won’t make the same mistake twice. Right? Right?!?!”

USA Today

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jarrett BellRavens 31, Cowboys 27
Nick BrinkerhoffRavens 36, Cowboys 31
Chris BumbacaRavens 27, Cowboys 23
Nate DavisCowboys 24, Ravens 22
Adam KaufmanRavens 31, Cowboys 28
Mike Middlehurst-SchwartzRavens 31, Cowboys 26

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jeremy BergmanCowboys 35, Ravens 30“As long as both teams actually have proper footing on the Brazilian turf, they should tear up and down the field. But it'll be Dak Prescott and Dallas with more points in the end. If the Ravens had trouble with Chris Olave down the stretch in Week 2, just think of the problems they'll encounter covering two Olaves in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Week 3.”
Brooke CersosimoRavens 27, Cowboys 23
Gennaro FiliceCowboys 27, Ravens 24
Bobby KownackRavens 31, Cowboys 27
Dan ParrRavens 31, Cowboys 27

NFL Network

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Colleen WolfeRavens 28, Cowboys 27
Grant GordonRavens 31, Cowboys 27
Kevin PatraCowboys 27, Ravens 26
Lance ZierleinRavens 27, Cowboys 24
Bucky BrooksRavens 26, Cowboys 24
Tom GrossiRavens 24, Cowboys 23
Brandon PernaRavens 33, Cowboys 30
Nick ShookRavens 30, Cowboys 24

Sporting News

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Vinnie IyerRavens 31, Cowboys 27“The Ravens were relentless against the Colts but reined themselves in against the Saints as they still are finding the way in Jesse Minter's defense and the new offense for Lamar Jackson. Jackson was hurt by the wide receiver injuries, but Baltimore can go back to run-heavy basics with him and Derrick Henry vs. a transitional Dallas defense. The Cowboys will be game with Dak Prescott but will fall short in a shootout made to entertain the raucous Rio crowd.”

CBS Sports

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Pete PriscoRavens 33, Cowboys 30“This is one of the games of the week, featuring Lamar Jackson vs. Dak Prescott. Baltimore suffered a bad home loss last week, but I think Jackson rebounds to lead the Ravens to a high-scoring victory. The Cowboys will also score with Prescott throwing it around as well. It's too bad this isn't on the fast track in Dallas. Even so, we will see many points.”
Jared DubinRavens
Ryan WilsonRavens
John BreechRavens 34, Cowboys 27“I think new Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has learned his lesson and he'll be giving the Cowboys a VERY healthy dose of Derrick Henry. I will be betting the Over on whatever number the oddsmakers throw out when it comes to the total number of carries for Henry.”
Tyler SullivanRavens
Dave RichardRavens
Jamey EisenbergCowboys

Pro Football Talk

Pundit1Projected Winner2Commentary
Mike FlorioRavens 34, Cowboys 30“A sloppy field could benefit the guys who know where they’re going, to the detriment of those who are trying to keep up.”

Sports Illustrated

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Albert BreerRavens
Eva GeitheimRavens
Mitch GoldichCowboys
Mike KadlickRavens
Gilberto ManzanoCowboys
Conor OrrRavens
John PluymRavens
Matt VerderameRavens

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