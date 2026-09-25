Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Cowboys

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 30, Cowboys 24 “This game has the week’s highest over-under, and for good reason. The Cowboys haven’t faced a quarterback as capable as Lamar Jackson. The Ravens haven’t faced a quarterback as capable as Dak Prescott. But the Ravens should be better prepared to stop Dallas’ passing attack than the Cowboys are to stop the Ravens’ run game, and on questionable field conditions, that matters.”

Giana Han Ravens 28, Cowboys 24 “The status of left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver Zay Flowers concerns me, but the Cowboys defense has not looked good against less talented pairings than Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Plus, I’ve been told there will be a loud contingent of Ravens fans in the crowd. Jackson will be feeling the love.”

Childs Walker Cowboys 31, Ravens 27 “The Ravens could turn to the same battering-ram formula the Giants used to beat the Cowboys in Week 1. They’ll have to score plenty of points, however, because Dak Prescott and his crew of elite pass catchers will take aim at a Baltimore defense that looked discombobulated trying to protect a lead in Week 2. It adds up to a dangerous recipe for the Ravens.”

Kyle Goon Ravens 34, Cowboys 24 “Even if the Cowboys stack the box against Henry (which they should), their defense hasn’t shown fortitude or tackling against the run. Henry’s gravity should open things up in the passing game, even if Baltimore doesn’t have Zay Flowers. With Nnamdi Madubuike seemingly on track to make his return, the Ravens will have an interior guy who can hassle Prescott and add juice to the pass rush.”