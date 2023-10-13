Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Titans in London

Oct 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

101323PunditP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Kimberly Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Titans 17 “The Titans will be dangerous as long as Mike Vrabel is their coach and veteran stars such as Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins are around to make plays. But they haven’t performed well offensively or defensively, and the Ravens are unlikely to undercut themselves as badly as they did in Pittsburgh. Lamar Jackson will be the best player on the field in his London debut, and that will be enough.”
Brian Whacker
Ravens 24, Titans 20 “For all of the Ravens’ foibles in last week’s loss to the Steelers, they still had several opportunities to win. They also haven’t played back-to-back poor games this season, and it seems unlikely they’ll be plagued by so many dropped passes again. Their offensive line also has a chance to be fully intact and healthy again with the possible return of Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley getting a few more practices under his belt since returning In Week 5. Still, the Titans are physical, always play the Ravens tough and have playmakers in Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins. Like most of the Ravens’ games this season, this one figures to be close.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 23, Titans 17 “Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins can still deliver moments of brilliance, but those moments are few and far between. This Titans team is mediocre on both sides of the ball, so it would take another collapse similar to what we saw last week in Pittsburgh for the Ravens to lose. As long as they take care of the ball and avoid mistakes, their talent should win out. That’s been easier said than done this season, but I’ll bet we see a Ravens team that’s locked in from the opening kickoff and ready to prove last week was a fluke.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 31, Titans 23 “The Ravens’ offense is on the verge of exploding, and maybe a trip across the pond is just what they needed (or maybe it was the team meeting they had Wednesday). Either way, the Ravens probably score 31 points against the Steelers if they don’t drop half a dozen passes, half of which would’ve been touchdowns. The Titans have been up and down all season and Ryan Tannehill is unlikely to be the quarterback to beat this Ravens’ defense. If the good Ravens come to play, an upset seems highly unlikely. But crazier things have happened, as we’ve seen time and time again over the past three years.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 23, Titans 17
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 22, Titans 19
Nate Davis
Ravens 23, Titans 20
Safid Deen
Ravens 27, Titans 20
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 23, Titans 17
Victoria Hernandez
Ravens 26, Titans 20
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 24, Titans 13
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 23, Titans 18

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Dan Parr
Ravens 23, Titans 17
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 23, Titans 20
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 24, Titans 21
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 19, Titans 17
Tom Blair
Ravens 20, Titans 17 “I don't think the Ravens will stall out against an inferior opponent two weeks in a row, regardless of which side of the Atlantic they're playing on. On a per-play basis, these teams mirror each other offensively, with Baltimore averaging 5.2 yards a snap and Tennessee putting up 5.1. Where the Ravens have an edge is on defense and on the ground (with Derrick Henry off to an even slower start than usual). Oh, and I suppose Lamar Jackson offers a pretty big boost in the edge department, too, Week 5's sloppiness aside.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 23, Titans 21
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 21, Titans 14
Marcas Grant
Ravens 17, Titans 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 22, Titans 16
Daniel Jeremiah
Titans 20, Ravens 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 20, Titans 16
Marc Sessler
Ravens 20, Titans 17
Kevin Patra
Ravens 20, Titans 17
Grant Gordon
Ravens 20, Titans 17
Eric Edholm
Ravens 24, Titans 16

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Titans 17 “Lamar Jackson and the entire Ravens' offense is not fitting so well in the new system with critical mistakes and an inconsistent running game, sometimes using Jackson, sometimes not. The Titans also have had Jackson's number in the past. That said, the Titans' defense is suddenly breaking down up front and has a bad secondary. The Ravens also can keep slowing Derrick Henry across the pond. John Harbaugh's team rebounds well as Mike Vrabel's team fails to overachieve for the mild upset.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Titans 21, Ravens 20 “Both of these teams are coming off bad losses, and now have to make a long trip to play this one in London. The Titans defense was bad against the Colts, but the Ravens offense blew a bunch of scoring chances in losing to the Steelers. These games are always physical battles, which is why this will be close. The Ravens are good against the run, which is a problem for Derrick Henry. The Titans win it, but it's close.”
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Titans 19, Ravens 16 “My gut originally told me to take the Ravens, because they're a slightly better team that would have steamrolled the Steelers in Week 5 if their receivers didn't drop every pass that was thrown to them, but I'm ignoring my gut and going with the Titans.”
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Titans 21 “I like the Ravens to get their act together. They got the wakeup call last week.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 21, Titans 17 “I think the Ravens are the better football team. The Ravens defense is very good. I have a hard time thinking the Titans are going to be able to move the ball on a regular basis against this Ravens defense, and I do think this Ravens offense is close.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Claire Kuwana
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich
Gilberto Manzano
Matt Verderame

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Cody Williams
Ravens 21, Titans 17 “We've got another early game taking us on an international adventure to start Sunday's slate, once again in London. Baltimore is coming off of the baffling loss to the Steelers last week but I expect the Ravens wide receivers to have their best game of 2023. Particularly with the Titans listing Jeffery Simmons as questionable for this one, the Ravens should get a win here.”

Related Content

news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Titans Game

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says the Ravens are good, but he's starting to doubt they can be great. PFF says Ravens should target Brian Burns at trade deadline.
news

David Ojabo Hopes to Return This Season From Injury

Roquan Smith is focused on stopping Titans offense led by Derrick Henry. The Ravens are bonding off the field on their London trip. Odell Beckham Jr. strongly favors grass over turf. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Working Through Early Adversity With 'No Excuses'

Big free-agent acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. has dealt with injuries and made just seven catches through the first five weeks.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Titans Week 6 in London

The Ravens will be nationally broadcast from across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
news

Late for Work: Will Wide Receiver Be an Offseason Priority Again? 

Re-grading the Roquan Smith trade one year later. The Ravens are urged to trade for Dalvin Cook.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Surprised He's an International Star, Loving London

The playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be under the microscope. The Ravens refocused during a 45-minute team meeting. Drop passes becoming a lingering issue isn't a concern.
news

Mailbag: What's the Level of Concern With the Wide Receivers?

Why do the Ravens use rugby balls? Why isn't Gus Edwards being used more? Why didn't the Ravens call on Justin Tucker?
news

Ravens Tackles Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari Return to Practice

Morgan Moses returned to practice Wednesday and Patrick Mekari is on the field after Sunday's early exit.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Drop Following 'Fluky' Loss

The Ravens are no longer a consensus top 10 team after Sunday's frustrating and perplexing defeat at Pittsburgh.
news

Roquan Smith Is Excited to Bring Physical Football to London

Roquan Smith sees the Titans as another physical team under Mike Vrabel, and he's heard some history about the teams' rivalry.
news

Late for Work: Torrey Smith Calls Out Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe for 'Ridiculous' Criticism of Lamar Jackson

What's gone right and wrong on offense and defense to this point? Where do the Ravens rank on the 'panic scale?'
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising