Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Titans in London

Childs Walker Ravens 27, Titans 17 “The Titans will be dangerous as long as Mike Vrabel is their coach and veteran stars such as Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins are around to make plays. But they haven’t performed well offensively or defensively, and the Ravens are unlikely to undercut themselves as badly as they did in Pittsburgh. Lamar Jackson will be the best player on the field in his London debut, and that will be enough.”

Brian Whacker Ravens 24, Titans 20 “For all of the Ravens’ foibles in last week’s loss to the Steelers, they still had several opportunities to win. They also haven’t played back-to-back poor games this season, and it seems unlikely they’ll be plagued by so many dropped passes again. Their offensive line also has a chance to be fully intact and healthy again with the possible return of Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley getting a few more practices under his belt since returning In Week 5. Still, the Titans are physical, always play the Ravens tough and have playmakers in Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins. Like most of the Ravens’ games this season, this one figures to be close.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 23, Titans 17 “Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins can still deliver moments of brilliance, but those moments are few and far between. This Titans team is mediocre on both sides of the ball, so it would take another collapse similar to what we saw last week in Pittsburgh for the Ravens to lose. As long as they take care of the ball and avoid mistakes, their talent should win out. That’s been easier said than done this season, but I’ll bet we see a Ravens team that’s locked in from the opening kickoff and ready to prove last week was a fluke.”