Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Titans in London

BALTIMORE SUN
Childs Walker: Ravens 27, Titans 17 "The Titans will be dangerous as long as Mike Vrabel is their coach and veteran stars such as Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins are around to make plays. But they haven't performed well offensively or defensively, and the Ravens are unlikely to undercut themselves as badly as they did in Pittsburgh. Lamar Jackson will be the best player on the field in his London debut, and that will be enough."
Brian Whacker: Ravens 24, Titans 20 "For all of the Ravens' foibles in last week's loss to the Steelers, they still had several opportunities to win. They also haven't played back-to-back poor games this season, and it seems unlikely they'll be plagued by so many dropped passes again. Their offensive line also has a chance to be fully intact and healthy again with the possible return of Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley getting a few more practices under his belt since returning In Week 5. Still, the Titans are physical, always play the Ravens tough and have playmakers in Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins. Like most of the Ravens' games this season, this one figures to be close."
C.J. Doon: Ravens 23, Titans 17 "Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins can still deliver moments of brilliance, but those moments are few and far between. This Titans team is mediocre on both sides of the ball, so it would take another collapse similar to what we saw last week in Pittsburgh for the Ravens to lose. As long as they take care of the ball and avoid mistakes, their talent should win out. That's been easier said than done this season, but I'll bet we see a Ravens team that's locked in from the opening kickoff and ready to prove last week was a fluke."
Tim Schwartz: Ravens 31, Titans 23 "The Ravens' offense is on the verge of exploding, and maybe a trip across the pond is just what they needed (or maybe it was the team meeting they had Wednesday). Either way, the Ravens probably score 31 points against the Steelers if they don't drop half a dozen passes, half of which would've been touchdowns. The Titans have been up and down all season and Ryan Tannehill is unlikely to be the quarterback to beat this Ravens' defense. If the good Ravens come to play, an upset seems highly unlikely. But crazier things have happened, as we've seen time and time again over the past three years."
USA TODAY
NFL.com
|Tom Blair
Tom Blair: Ravens 20, Titans 17 "I don't think the Ravens will stall out against an inferior opponent two weeks in a row, regardless of which side of the Atlantic they're playing on. On a per-play basis, these teams mirror each other offensively, with Baltimore averaging 5.2 yards a snap and Tennessee putting up 5.1. Where the Ravens have an edge is on defense and on the ground (with Derrick Henry off to an even slower start than usual). Oh, and I suppose Lamar Jackson offers a pretty big boost in the edge department, too, Week 5's sloppiness aside."
NFL NETWORK
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
Vinnie Iyer: Ravens 23, Titans 17 "Lamar Jackson and the entire Ravens' offense is not fitting so well in the new system with critical mistakes and an inconsistent running game, sometimes using Jackson, sometimes not. The Titans also have had Jackson's number in the past. That said, the Titans' defense is suddenly breaking down up front and has a bad secondary. The Ravens also can keep slowing Derrick Henry across the pond. John Harbaugh's team rebounds well as Mike Vrabel's team fails to overachieve for the mild upset."
CBS SPORTS
Pete Prisco: Titans 21, Ravens 20 "Both of these teams are coming off bad losses, and now have to make a long trip to play this one in London. The Titans defense was bad against the Colts, but the Ravens offense blew a bunch of scoring chances in losing to the Steelers. These games are always physical battles, which is why this will be close. The Ravens are good against the run, which is a problem for Derrick Henry. The Titans win it, but it's close."
John Breech: Titans 19, Ravens 16 "My gut originally told me to take the Ravens, because they're a slightly better team that would have steamrolled the Steelers in Week 5 if their receivers didn't drop every pass that was thrown to them, but I'm ignoring my gut and going with the Titans."
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Mike Florio
Mike Florio: Ravens 24, Titans 21 "I like the Ravens to get their act together. They got the wakeup call last week."
|Chris Simms
Chris Simms: Ravens 21, Titans 17 "I think the Ravens are the better football team. The Ravens defense is very good. I have a hard time thinking the Titans are going to be able to move the ball on a regular basis against this Ravens defense, and I do think this Ravens offense is close."
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
FANSIDED
|Cody Williams
Cody Williams: Ravens 21, Titans 17 "We've got another early game taking us on an international adventure to start Sunday's slate, once again in London. Baltimore is coming off of the baffling loss to the Steelers last week but I expect the Ravens wide receivers to have their best game of 2023. Particularly with the Titans listing Jeffery Simmons as questionable for this one, the Ravens should get a win here."