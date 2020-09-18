Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Texans

Sep 18, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

C.J. Doon
Ravens 34, Texans 17 “The Ravens should be able to bottle up [Deshaun] Watson like they did in last year’s blowout, and Lamar Jackson and Co. will exploit a Texans defense that just doesn’t have enough pieces.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 28, Texans 16 “While the Texans had a couple extra days of preparation, that won’t be enough to mask some glaring problems on the offensive line and in the secondary that the Ravens will exploit.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 35, Texans 20 “The best the Texans can hope for is that the more talented Ravens hurt themselves.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 37, Texans 24 “The Ravens need to improve their run blocking to operate at peak efficiency, but they simply have more ways to win on both sides of the ball.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Texans 23
Nate Davis
Ravens 30, Texans 24
Jori Epstein
Ravens 28, Texans 21
Mike Jones
Ravens 31, Texans 28
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 30, Texans 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 33, Texans 25
Tom Schad
Ravens 34, Texans 24

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 34, Texans 21 “It’s hard to imagine Houston's pass rush getting to Lamar Jackson, who's fresh off perhaps the best throwing day of his career. Yes, he's getting better. … This game won't be 41-7 like last season, but it may not be close”

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank
Ravens 30, Texans 14
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 33, Texans 20
Marcas Grant
Ravens 41, Texans 24
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Texans 20
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Texans 27
Nick Shook
Ravens 31, Texans 17

SPORTING NEWS

Tadd Haislop
Ravens 33, Texans 26 “Houston had some moments in its loss to Kansas City to start the year, but not enough for us to think it can upset Baltimore and avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Ravens 31, Texans 17 “The Texans have all kinds of issues, especially on defense. Look for Lamar Jackson to have another big day. Ravens win it.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 31, Texans 17 “Once they get up, the Ravens will lean hard on Houston's front seven, and it might be too much to overcome. Wouldn't be surprised by a J.K. Dobbins breakout game here.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 38, Texans 24
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 28, Texans 20 “The Texans’ defense got a brutal draw to start the season, having to face Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 and now Lamar Jackson in Week 2. Another loss is coming.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Texans 14 “The Ravens seemed susceptible to the run in Week 1; do the Texans have the personnel and the patience to play ground and pound?”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Andrew Brandt
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich
Gary Gramling
Conor Orr
Jenny Vrentas

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Ravens 37, Texans 24 “The Ravens looked unstoppable against the Browns. Now, Houston tries to stop them with … Bill O’Brien. Yikes.”

