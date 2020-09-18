Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Texans

ESPN
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 34, Texans 17 “The Ravens should be able to bottle up [Deshaun] Watson like they did in last year’s blowout, and Lamar Jackson and Co. will exploit a Texans defense that just doesn’t have enough pieces.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens 28, Texans 16 “While the Texans had a couple extra days of preparation, that won’t be enough to mask some glaring problems on the offensive line and in the secondary that the Ravens will exploit.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 35, Texans 20 “The best the Texans can hope for is that the more talented Ravens hurt themselves.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 37, Texans 24 “The Ravens need to improve their run blocking to operate at peak efficiency, but they simply have more ways to win on both sides of the ball.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Texans 23
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 30, Texans 24
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 28, Texans 21
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 31, Texans 28
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 30, Texans 20
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 33, Texans 25
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 34, Texans 24
NFL
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 34, Texans 21 “It’s hard to imagine Houston's pass rush getting to Lamar Jackson, who's fresh off perhaps the best throwing day of his career. Yes, he's getting better. … This game won't be 41-7 like last season, but it may not be close”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 30, Texans 14
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 33, Texans 20
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 41, Texans 24
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Texans 20
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Texans 27
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 31, Texans 17
SPORTING NEWS
|Tadd Haislop
|Ravens 33, Texans 26 “Houston had some moments in its loss to Kansas City to start the year, but not enough for us to think it can upset Baltimore and avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 31, Texans 17 “The Texans have all kinds of issues, especially on defense. Look for Lamar Jackson to have another big day. Ravens win it.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 31, Texans 17 “Once they get up, the Ravens will lean hard on Houston's front seven, and it might be too much to overcome. Wouldn't be surprised by a J.K. Dobbins breakout game here.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 38, Texans 24
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 28, Texans 20 “The Texans’ defense got a brutal draw to start the season, having to face Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 and now Lamar Jackson in Week 2. Another loss is coming.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Texans 14 “The Ravens seemed susceptible to the run in Week 1; do the Texans have the personnel and the patience to play ground and pound?”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Andrew Brandt
|Albert Breer
|Mitch Goldich
|Gary Gramling
|Conor Orr
|Jenny Vrentas
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 37, Texans 24 “The Ravens looked unstoppable against the Browns. Now, Houston tries to stop them with … Bill O’Brien. Yikes.”