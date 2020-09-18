Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Texans

C.J. Doon Ravens 34, Texans 17 “The Ravens should be able to bottle up [Deshaun] Watson like they did in last year’s blowout, and Lamar Jackson and Co. will exploit a Texans defense that just doesn’t have enough pieces.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens 28, Texans 16 “While the Texans had a couple extra days of preparation, that won’t be enough to mask some glaring problems on the offensive line and in the secondary that the Ravens will exploit.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 35, Texans 20 “The best the Texans can hope for is that the more talented Ravens hurt themselves.”