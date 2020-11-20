Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Titans

Nov 20, 2020 at 09:45 AM
ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 30, Titans 26 “[Derrick] Henry is probably the last person the Ravens want to see as they lick their wounds from a bruising loss to the Patriots. But they’ll move the ball on a Tennessee defense that doesn’t do anything particularly well, and if the game is close, they’ll benefit from superior special teams.”

USA TODAY

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Titans 27, Ravens 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 31, Titans 24
Jori Epstein
Titans 24, Ravens 20
Mike Jones
Titans 32, Ravens 27
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 26, Titans 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 23, Titans 21
Tom Schad
Ravens 35, Titans 21

NFL

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 28, Titans 24 “The Ravens suddenly can't run up the middle or set the edge on defense, two bedrock traits to their 2019 identity. The Titans are well-constructed to take advantage of both weaknesses, but I like the Ravens to narrowly exorcise their playoff demons because Ryan Tannehill's pass protection is an even bigger problem.”

NFL NETWORK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Adam Rank
Ravens 24, Titans 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 27, Titans 22
Marcas Grant
Ravens 28, Titans 20
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Titans 26
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 21, Titans 20
Nick Shook
Titans 24, Ravens 22

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 27, Titans 17 “The Titans' defense is wilting while the Ravens can still count on theirs as a backbone, despite key injuries. [Lamar] Jackson is more comfortable at home than Ryan Tannehill is on the road.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 31, Titans 24 “The Ravens had run-defense issues last week against the Patriots, which isn't a good thing against Derrick Henry. But I think they get back on track in that area in this one.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 28, Titans 21 “This is The Lamar Jackson Game. Which is a thing I'm going to tell myself every week until it happens, apparently. Tennessee is a good patient for it though -- they're not good on defense. And Lamar owes them one.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Titans 30, Ravens 23 “The Titans defense is so bad that I want to predict a shootout, but the Ravens offense has been struggling so much that I'm not even sure they know what a shootout is anymore.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 28, Titans 20 “The Ravens’ offense is struggling this season, but the Titans’ defense is struggling too, and I expect Lamar Jackson to have one of his better games in a Baltimore win.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Titans 17 “Both teams are going in the wrong direction. The Ravens have more overall talent, giving them the better chance to turn it around.”
Chris Simms
Titans 23, Ravens 20 “I have a little more faith in [the Titans’] offense right now than I do Baltimore’s.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 26, Titans 21 “If the Ravens lose, they have a real shot of falling into third place of the AFC North and missing the postseason. If the Titans lose, it would be a fourth loss in five weeks, and the playoffs become more dream than reality.”

