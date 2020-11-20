Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Titans

ESPN
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 30, Titans 26 “[Derrick] Henry is probably the last person the Ravens want to see as they lick their wounds from a bruising loss to the Patriots. But they’ll move the ball on a Tennessee defense that doesn’t do anything particularly well, and if the game is close, they’ll benefit from superior special teams.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Titans 27, Ravens 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 31, Titans 24
|Jori Epstein
|Titans 24, Ravens 20
|Mike Jones
|Titans 32, Ravens 27
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 26, Titans 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 23, Titans 21
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 35, Titans 21
NFL
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 28, Titans 24 “The Ravens suddenly can't run up the middle or set the edge on defense, two bedrock traits to their 2019 identity. The Titans are well-constructed to take advantage of both weaknesses, but I like the Ravens to narrowly exorcise their playoff demons because Ryan Tannehill's pass protection is an even bigger problem.”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 24, Titans 20
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 27, Titans 22
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 28, Titans 20
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Titans 26
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 21, Titans 20
|Nick Shook
|Titans 24, Ravens 22
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 27, Titans 17 “The Titans' defense is wilting while the Ravens can still count on theirs as a backbone, despite key injuries. [Lamar] Jackson is more comfortable at home than Ryan Tannehill is on the road.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 31, Titans 24 “The Ravens had run-defense issues last week against the Patriots, which isn't a good thing against Derrick Henry. But I think they get back on track in that area in this one.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 28, Titans 21 “This is The Lamar Jackson Game. Which is a thing I'm going to tell myself every week until it happens, apparently. Tennessee is a good patient for it though -- they're not good on defense. And Lamar owes them one.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Titans 30, Ravens 23 “The Titans defense is so bad that I want to predict a shootout, but the Ravens offense has been struggling so much that I'm not even sure they know what a shootout is anymore.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 28, Titans 20 “The Ravens’ offense is struggling this season, but the Titans’ defense is struggling too, and I expect Lamar Jackson to have one of his better games in a Baltimore win.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Titans 17 “Both teams are going in the wrong direction. The Ravens have more overall talent, giving them the better chance to turn it around.”
|Chris Simms
|Titans 23, Ravens 20 “I have a little more faith in [the Titans’] offense right now than I do Baltimore’s.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 26, Titans 21 “If the Ravens lose, they have a real shot of falling into third place of the AFC North and missing the postseason. If the Titans lose, it would be a fourth loss in five weeks, and the playoffs become more dream than reality.”