Late for Work 3/16: Pundits Praise Ravens' Reported Deals With Marcus Williams, Morgan Moses

"As for Moses, $5 million per year is solid value for a solid starting tackle who has been one of the most durable players in the NFL during his career," Zrebiec wrote. "Moses hasn't missed a game since 2014, his rookie year with Washington."

Here's a sample of what else pundits are saying about the Ravens' moves:

Marcus Williams

Zrebiec: "Grade: A. I was asked last week if there was one free agent that the Ravens could sign if money was no object, who would it be? I mentioned one of the top edge rushers, like a Chandler Jones, but ultimately settled on Williams. That's because not having a ball-hawking safety who can hold up in coverage and make plays has held the Ravens back defensively. It's been a need for several years. Williams should rectify that. Plus, he's young, durable and dynamic."

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo: "Grade: A. The longtime Saints safety is going to Baltimore (who, if healthy, now have one of the NFL's top defensive backfields) with a reported five-year, $70 million deal. That's a great bargain for a player who has been one of the league's top defensive backs since coming into the NFL in 2017."

ESPN's Kevin Seifert: "Grade: A-. If all you know about Williams is that he missed the tackle that led to the Minneapolis Miracle in the 2017 playoffs, well, you've missed a lot yourself. Williams developed into a ball-hawking safety who entered this week ranked No. 2 on ESPN's list of available free agents. … The Ravens had needs on the back end of the secondary — enough to project a solid Round 2 selection in the draft. But with the safety class lacking top-end talents after Kyle Hamilton and no true free safety prospects expected to go in the first round, the Ravens are smart to grab one of the best free agents this offseason."

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr: "Grade: B+. Williams was the free-agent prize at the position, knowing that the Bengals wouldn't allow Jesse Bates III to hit the market. The 25-year-old fits beautifully with John Harbaugh's organized chaos philosophy and is a capable run defender in addition to his coverage skills. Though the division is trending toward a group of downhill running teams, Williams equalizes the Ravens against the likes of Joe Burrow."