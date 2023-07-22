50 Words or Less: Rashod Bateman Is Still a Crucial Player for Ravens

The first full training camp practice is this week and the news cycle started to heat up yesterday.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Eric DeCosta said he expects Rashod Bateman to report to camp "very soon." That's good news because even though the Ravens aren't as reliant on Bateman this year as they were last, he's still a crucial player to unlock the heights of this newly designed passing attack.

Last summer, I wrote a cover story about how Bateman was ready to become the No. 1 wide receiver the Ravens needed. Through the first three games, he was playing the part with two long touchdowns, more than 75 receiving yards per game, and nearly 29 yards per catch.

The Ravens added considerably more receiver firepower with Odell Beckham Jr., first-round pick Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor. Bateman doesn't have to be Batman. But he has just as much talent as any of them. If his foot recovers fully and he stays healthy, it's a spoil of riches.