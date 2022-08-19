Cover Story: No. 1. Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Be HIM

Tight end Mark Andrews called Bateman's demeanor a "calm, confident swagger."

"It's verified just by the way he plays. He's very smooth on and off the field and he's only going to come more into his own," Andrews said. "He's worked really, really hard. He's catching the ball incredibly well. He's tracking the ball really well. His releases are incredible. It's going to be a big year for him."

The Ravens offense is built around Lamar Jackson and a strong running game. Yet there is still plenty of room for a wide receiver to thrive. Brown had the 10th-most targets in the NFL last year (146). Considering the Ravens haven't added another wide receiver to the roster, a lot of those targets will come Bateman's way this season. It's on him to make the most of them.

"Being here, we had some guys that could be wide receiver 1s, but I feel like he's a true wide receiver 1," Humphrey said of Bateman.

Bateman has heard all about the Ravens' history with wide receivers and knows there's a lot of hope that he can break through that wall. But he says he's not thinking about all that – not one bit.

"I'm sorry to say this, but that ain't got nothing to do with me," Bateman said. "I stepped in when my time was called. I know the history and obviously I want to be better than any other receiver that played here, but I'm going to let the chips fall where they fall.