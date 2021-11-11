Ravens Activate Chris Westry, Bring Up Eric Tomlinson to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have activated cornerback Chris Westry from injured reserve and moved tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making both available to play Thursday night in Miami.

Tomlinson's activation raises the question of whether Nick Boyle will make his season debut after all in Miami. Boyle was moved to the 53-man roster this week, but he was at the end of his 21-day window and a move had to be made regardless.

The Ravens will have three extra days off after playing on "Thursday Night Football," so Boyle would have more time to get his legs under him if he doesn't play. It's been a year since his season-ending knee injury.

Westry's activation gives the Ravens improved depth at cornerback and more flexibility in the secondary overall. Westry was playing well in the preseason and regular-season opener in Las Vegas before going down with a knee injury.

With DeShon Elliott out for the rest of the season, rookie Brandon Stephens is expected to be the starter as part of a "group effort" to replace him. Westry's availability may free up veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to play more safety if needed.