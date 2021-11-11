Ravens Activate Chris Westry, Bring Up Eric Tomlinson to 53-Man Roster

Nov 11, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111121-Transactions
Left: TE Eric Tomlinson (Nick Wass/AP Photos); Right: CB Chris Westry (Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos)

The Ravens have activated cornerback Chris Westry from injured reserve and moved tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making both available to play Thursday night in Miami.

Tomlinson's activation raises the question of whether Nick Boyle will make his season debut after all in Miami. Boyle was moved to the 53-man roster this week, but he was at the end of his 21-day window and a move had to be made regardless.

The Ravens will have three extra days off after playing on "Thursday Night Football," so Boyle would have more time to get his legs under him if he doesn't play. It's been a year since his season-ending knee injury.

Westry's activation gives the Ravens improved depth at cornerback and more flexibility in the secondary overall. Westry was playing well in the preseason and regular-season opener in Las Vegas before going down with a knee injury.

With DeShon Elliott out for the rest of the season, rookie Brandon Stephens is expected to be the starter as part of a "group effort" to replace him. Westry's availability may free up veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to play more safety if needed.

The Ravens elevated guard James Carpenter and guard/defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie for Thursday night's game.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Dolphins

Check out the stats to know before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football'.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Dolphins

After a four-game homestand, the Ravens (6-2) return to the road on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins (2-7).
news

Late for Work 11/11: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Dolphins 'TNF' Matchup 

Stephen A. Smith and Keyshawn Johnson debate Lamar Jackson versus Tom Brady for MVP. The Ravens have come up big on fourth-and-short this season. What are the Ravens' biggest offseason needs?
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Choice Over Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to beat the Miami Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football'.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins

Sammy Watkins (thigh) was upgraded to a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Brandon Williams (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable. Nick Boyle (knee) is questionable after being limited all week. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (finger) is questionable.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Aren't Wearing Color Rush on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants against the Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football' in Miami.
news

Mailbag: Is Lamar Jackson Running Too Much?

Who will replace DeShon Elliott at safety and how does it affect the defense? Will Rashod Bateman's targets drop once Sammy Watkins returns? Could Pat Ricard turn into Peyton Hillis?
news

Late for Work 11/10: Battle-Tested Ravens Handle Adversity Better Than Any Other Team

Are the Steelers the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC North? Bold prediction has Lamar Jackson passing for 5,000 yards and running for 1,000.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Continue to Climb

After another thrilling win, the Ravens climbed in almost every power ranking and are as high as No. 5.
news

Marlon Humphrey Strives for a Better Second Half

As an All-Pro cornerback, Marlon Humphrey holds himself to a high standard, one he expects to meet in the second half of the season. 
news

Lamar Jackson Heads Home to South Florida a Different Quarterback

Two years ago, Lamar Jackson kicked off his 2019 MVP campaign with a monster performance and a catch phrase. Now he comes back a more fully realized player.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising