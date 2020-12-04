Ravens Activate Four From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 04, 2020 at 04:10 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120420-Dobbins-McPhee-Mekari-Skura
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
In Order: RB J.K. Dobbins; LB Pernell McPhee; G/C Patrick Mekari; G/C Matt Skura

Four players who missed Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list: running back J.K. Dobbins, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura.

Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State, has rushed for 380 yards and three touchdowns and leads Baltimore's running backs in average yards per carry (5.3). In his last game, Dobbins rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against the Tennessee Titans. Dobbins' role has increased as the season has progressed, with at least 12 carries in three of his last four games.

McPhee is having another solid season as the most veteran member of the outside linebacker group. He had played in every game until Wednesday, contributing 26 tackles and two sacks while also excelling as a run defender.

Mekari took over as the starting center against Tennessee, and he had previously started at right guard following an injury to Tyre Phillips. Mekari's ability to start at multiple positions is key to a Ravens offensive line group that has dealt with injuries all season.

Skura started the first nine games at center and has made a strong recovery from a serious knee injury suffered in 2019. Undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo made his first start at center against the Steelers and played well, but getting Skura and Mekari back strengthens Baltimore's offensive line ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens now have 13 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

