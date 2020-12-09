Ravens Activate Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon Off COVID-19 List

The Ravens activated outside linebacker Matthew Judon and tight end Mark Andrews off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, bringing them close to having their full squad back following the team's outbreak. Baltimore also activated offensive lineman Will Holden and he has returned to the practice squad.

The Ravens now have three players – wide receiver Willie Snead IV, safety Geno Stone and cornerback Terrell Bonds (IR/knee) – remaining on their Reserve/COVID-19 list after reaching 22 players when Judon and Andrews were added on Nov. 30.

Getting Judon and Andrews back is big for the Ravens (7-5) as they prepare for a critical game against the Cleveland Browns (9-3) on Monday Night Football.

Judon is tied with Calais Campbell for the team lead with four sacks and is an essential all-around linebacker when it comes to stopping the run and rushing the passer in Baltimore's defense.

Andrews leads the Ravens in touchdown receptions (six) and is second in receptions (38) and receiving yards (454) behind wide receiver Marquise Brown.