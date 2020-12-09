Ravens Activate Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon Off COVID-19 List

Dec 09, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120920-Andrews-Judon

The Ravens activated outside linebacker Matthew Judon and tight end Mark Andrews off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, bringing them close to having their full squad back following the team's outbreak. Baltimore also activated offensive lineman Will Holden and he has returned to the practice squad.

The Ravens now have three players – wide receiver Willie Snead IV, safety Geno Stone and cornerback Terrell Bonds (IR/knee) – remaining on their Reserve/COVID-19 list after reaching 22 players when Judon and Andrews were added on Nov. 30.

Getting Judon and Andrews back is big for the Ravens (7-5) as they prepare for a critical game against the Cleveland Browns (9-3) on Monday Night Football.

Judon is tied with Calais Campbell for the team lead with four sacks and is an essential all-around linebacker when it comes to stopping the run and rushing the passer in Baltimore's defense.

Andrews leads the Ravens in touchdown receptions (six) and is second in receptions (38) and receiving yards (454) behind wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Holden played 30 snaps (46 percent) against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 before being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and could factor into the offensive line rotation and depth.

Related Content

news

Ravens Rushing Attack Gets Cranked Up for December Run

Rushing for 294 yards against the Cowboys, the Ravens displayed a devastating ground game that led them to victory. 
news

What the Cowboys Said After Loss to Ravens

The Cowboys talk about Lamar Jackson and troubles stopping the run, and the pregame news of Dez Bryant being scratched.
news

Joe Buck Put the Announcer's Jinx on Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker had made 70 straight field goals from within 40 yards … until FOX Sports' Joe Buck and Troy Aikman pointed it out.
news

Late for Work 12/9: Ravens' Contention Rides on Lamar Jackson 

All eyes are already on Monday night vs. the Browns. The offensive line has one of its best performances yet. Is the pass rush a concern?
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Cowboys

The Ravens controlled a game they had to win. Lamar Jackson looked like a guy with a fresh start who was having fun. Things continue to get weirder in 2020.
news

Lamar Jackson Excels in Return From COVID-19

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns and ran for another in one of his best games of the season.
news

Lamar Jackson-Marquise Brown Connection Shines on Beautiful Touchdown

The tandem has been off at times this year, but their touchdown throw and catch in the third quarter could get them jumpstarted.
news

Dez Bryant Misses Cowboys Game Due to Positive Test

The Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys without Dez Bryant, who was denied an opportunity to face his former team.
news

Jimmy Smith Inactive; Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams Active 

Chuck Clark and Jaylon Ferguson are active after not practicing. Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington Tramon Williams, and Trystan Colon-Castillo are inactive.
news

Anthony Averett Activated, Two Called Up From Practice Squad

Cornerback Pierre Desir and tight end Eric Tomlinson have been activated from the practice squad for Tuesday night's game.
news

SociaLight: Trace McSorley Makes His Anticipated TikTok Debut

Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is still amazed at his TikTok fame, but he's joining in on the fun.

Advertising