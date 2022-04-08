Ravens Agree to Terms With Josh Bynes

Josh Bynes said he wanted to remain with the Ravens and has received his wish.

The 32-year-old inside linebacker has agreed to terms with Baltimore on a one-year contract that will extend his third stint with the Ravens. He signed with Baltimore last season after being released by the Carolina Panthers during final roster cuts and made an immediate impact, quickly moving from the practice squad to the 53-man roster into the starting lineup.

Bynes played 14 games last season with 12 starts, finishing with 76 tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two sacks. Not only was Bynes a steadying influence in the linebacker group, his move into the lineup allowed Patrick Queen to slide over to WILL linebacker where he played his best football.

An undrafted player in 2011, Bynes made Baltimore's roster and was with the team for three seasons as a key member of the defense. His signature moment was making the final tackle in Baltimore's Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers in his second season. He signed as a free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2014, and has also played with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-18).

Bynes' second stay in Baltimore was in 2019, when he signed as free agent after the Ravens started 2-2. Once again, the defense found its footing as soon as Bynes returned, and Baltimore ran off 12 straight wins during its franchise best 14-2 regular season.