Ravens Agree to Terms With Justin Houston

Justin Houston is returning to the Ravens.

The 33-year-old veteran outside linebacker who had 4.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 34 tackles with Baltimore last season, has reached agreement on a one-year contract. Houston is third all-time among active players with 102 career sacks, trailing only Von Miller (115.5) of the Bills and Chandler Jones (107.5) of the Raiders.

Houston's return strengthens the Ravens' pass rush and outside linebacker rotation for the 2022 season. Edge rusher David Ojabo of Michigan was drafted in the second round, but while the Ravens expect Ojabo to play at some point in 2022, it remains to be seen how long it takes him to recover from the torn Achilles suffered March 19 at his Pro Day. Tyus Bowser, who led Baltimore in sacks last season with seven, is also coming off a torn Achilles suffered during the regular season finale in January.