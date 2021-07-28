Ravens' Aim for Passing Game Improvements Won't Slow Without Lamar Jackson

The Ravens would love to have Jackson out on the field. But they remain determined to work on the details of their passing game, building chemistry with each other and momentum until Jackson returns.

Brown, Watkins and James Proche II got open consistently on Wednesday, and backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley were accurate and decisive throwing the ball. It was an impressive start for the offense, something Baltimore hopes to build on in its quest to create more splash plays through the air. If the Ravens continue to execute well during practices, Brown believes it will give Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman more ways to attack defenses on gamedays.

"Coach Roman has a playbook and everything we're still running is there," Brown said. "We've just got to perfect what he's got us doing. Once we show that in practice, he'll get more comfortable calling it in a game. It's on us to show what we can do."

Tight end Mark Andrews worked out this offseason in Arizona, and he entered training camp feeling very good about where Baltimore's passing game is headed. Brown and Andrews have been Jackson's favorite targets the past two years, but the Ravens have added to their offensive arsenal and plan to utilize it.