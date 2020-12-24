Ravens and The Flock Raised $100,000 for Charities Through Fan Cutouts

Ravens fans were only allowed at one game during this COVID-19 affected season, but The Flock's impact will be felt far and wide.

The Ravens and their fans raised $100,000 for charity through the purchase of cutouts for the "Community of Fans, presented by M&T Bank".

The money will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank, Salvation Army, United Way, American Cancer Society and TAPS. The proceeds will help with local COVID-19 relief efforts.

There were 4,000 cutouts purchased, and they were sold for $45 for PSL holders and $55 for the general public.

Here's some of the feedback we received from fans who purchased cutouts:

"I love ya'll. If this is the only way for me to PROTECT THIS HOUSE, THEN I WILL!" – Tanya B.

"SCREAMING GO RAVENS ALL THE WAY FROM POINT COMFORT, TEXAS!!!" – Nathan A.

"Go Ravens!!! We will be there in spirit for every game, as we've been since 1996!" – John H.

"So happy that we will still be in the crowd to cheer on the best team in the NFL!!!" – Diana M.

"Thank you so much for playing during this difficult time!! Even though we are not able to be at M&T, we will be cheering from home just as loud! You're all in our hearts! LETS GO RAVENS!!" – Heather S.

"Your fans are here for you!!! We might not be there physically, but we'll definitely be there in spirit!!! Go Ravens!!!" – April S.