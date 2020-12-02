Ravens Angry About Lack of Delay Penalty at End of First Half vs. Steelers

Dec 02, 2020 at 06:18 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120220-NEWS-First-Half-Goal-Line
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Despite playing with numerous backups because of COVID-19, the Ravens had a chance to hold a halftime lead on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the Ravens were livid after they lost that chance because of a questionable non-call by the referees.

Facing second-and-goal at the 1-yard line with 26 seconds to play, Gus Edwards was stopped for no gain. The Ravens were out of timeouts, trailing 12-7.

As the clock ticked away, Steelers linebacker Vince Williams and safety Terrell Edmunds took their sweet time getting off the pile and letting Edwards get up. Williams did not let go of Edwards' leg. Pittsburgh was obviously stalling, hoping the clock would expire before Baltimore could get off another play.

Edwards was stopped at the line of scrimmage with 22 seconds left. The Ravens didn't get the next snap off until there was three seconds remaining.

The Steelers could have been called for a delay of game penalty, which would have stopped the clock. Former NFL referee and NBC analyst Terry McAulay said on the television broadcast that a penalty was warranted against the Steelers. But no flag was thrown.

The clock continued to run, and instead of rushing their field goal unit onto the field, or spiking the ball to stop the clock, the Ravens went for the touchdown. Robert Griffin III dropped back and lofted a pass to tight end Luke Willson, who was open in the end zone after the Steelers had sold out to stop the running play they were expecting.

But as the pass floated in the air, Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick closed the distance between himself and Willson. As Willson attempted to tuck the ball into his body, Fitzpatrick punched at the ball and dislodged it from Willson's grasp. It was an incomplete pass. The clock had expired.

Instead of coming away with seven points, or six points, or three points, the Ravens' best offensive drive of the first half – a 11-play 74-yard drive was wasted. The Steelers had gotten away with one.

