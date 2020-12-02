Ravens Angry About Lack of Delay Penalty at End of First Half vs. Steelers

The Steelers could have been called for a delay of game penalty, which would have stopped the clock. Former NFL referee and NBC analyst Terry McAulay said on the television broadcast that a penalty was warranted against the Steelers. But no flag was thrown.

The clock continued to run, and instead of rushing their field goal unit onto the field, or spiking the ball to stop the clock, the Ravens went for the touchdown. Robert Griffin III dropped back and lofted a pass to tight end Luke Willson, who was open in the end zone after the Steelers had sold out to stop the running play they were expecting.

But as the pass floated in the air, Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick closed the distance between himself and Willson. As Willson attempted to tuck the ball into his body, Fitzpatrick punched at the ball and dislodged it from Willson's grasp. It was an incomplete pass. The clock had expired.