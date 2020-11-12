Ravens Back in Intensive Protocol After Player Tests Positive

The Ravens were informed Thursday morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19, which has put the team back in the NFL's intensive protocol for a second straight week.

The player has immediately begun to self-quarantine. Unlike last week, when cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive, there were no high-risk contacts and no other player or staff member is required to isolate this week.

Here are some of the new guidelines this week, which were determined in coordination with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills.

  • All meetings must be done virtually unless held outdoors or in a bubble with masks being worn by all while maintaining physical distancing and wearing Kinexon tracking devices.
  • Practice or walkthrough is permitted on a practice field and/or indoor bubble. All players and coaches must wear masks or Oakley Faceshield. Players may remove their helmet/mask for breaks but should be more than six feet apart when unprotected.
  • Only 10 players and five staff members are allowed in the weight room at any time and masks must be worn at all times by everyone and appropriate distance kept. Clubs may have multiple weight rooms if there are physical barriers between each room.
  • Players are permitted to enter facility for medical treatment, including physical therapy and rehabilitation. Players must wear a surgical grade mask at all times and a face shield when possible and staff must wear face shield and surgical grade mask and gloves at all times.

