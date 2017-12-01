Ravens Begin 25 Days of Giveaways on Social Media

Dec 01, 2017 at 03:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

01_25DaysOfGiveaways_news.jpg


It's the holiday season.

With that in mind, the Ravens are in the giving spirit and want to reward fans with some great prizes over the next few weeks. The Ravens launched the "25 Days of Giveaways" program, where they will dish out prizes to fans who follow the team's official social media channels.

The prizes include autographed gear by quarterback Joe Flacco, linebackers Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, kicker Justin Tucker, safety Eric Weddle, cornerback Jimmy Smith and others. The team will even give away a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota as part of a scavenger hunt on Dec. 23.

For details on how to win, simply follow the team across social media. If you aren't doing so already, here's where to follow:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Snapchat

Best of luck and Happy Holidays!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

