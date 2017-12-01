Ravens Begin 25 Days of Giveaways on Social Media





It's the holiday season.

With that in mind, the Ravens are in the giving spirit and want to reward fans with some great prizes over the next few weeks. The Ravens launched the "25 Days of Giveaways" program, where they will dish out prizes to fans who follow the team's official social media channels.

The prizes include autographed gear by quarterback Joe Flacco, linebackers Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, kicker Justin Tucker, safety Eric Weddle, cornerback Jimmy Smith and others. The team will even give away a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota as part of a scavenger hunt on Dec. 23.

