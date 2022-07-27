Ravens Begin Camp With Jaylon Ferguson in Their Thoughts

Queen said he was too heartbroken and processing the loss to speak during the team conference call following Ferguson's passing.

"My coach called me at like 7 a.m., just to let me know, and I was just sitting there shocked and broke out crying, really, and then I still couldn't grasp it," Queen said. "It took me, probably, a good, two, three days just to calm down and be able to accept it. But it's still tough."

When veteran players reported to camp Tuesday, it was another reminder that Ferguson would not join them on this season's journey. Campbell said the team is discussing ways to honor Ferguson, but they will cherish the memories he left.

"You miss him every day," Campbell said. "Coming in for the first day and knowing that he would be here normally if he didn't pass away.

"Guys talked about him today, there was a lot of conversations where it was like, 'Man.' You definitely have that sense that you lost a really good friend, a person that you cared about. It's definitely still hard, but I think that it's something that we have to manage as a team. I know that a bunch of guys want to do something for him this year, and for his family to show our appreciation for his friendship and to try to help his family out. I don't know what everyone is going to do, but there are definitely some conversations going on to figure out what we can do moving forward.