Ravens Bring Back Defensive Tackle Justin Ellis on One-Year Deal

Nicknamed "Jelly," the 6-foot-2, 350-pound veteran has played well in a reserve role, including in rotational duty and when called upon as a starter when Brandon Williams has been sidelined.

Ellis played in 13 games last season and started against Philadelphia, Tennessee, and Pittsburgh when Williams was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and injured.

Even when Williams suited up and played most of the game, Ellis still saw an average of 27 percent of the defensive snaps (358 total) last season. He finished with 17 tackles.

A 2014 fourth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, Ellis was out of NFL for a little more than a month in 2019 before the Ravens picked him up. Now he's about to enter his eighth season.