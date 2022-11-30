Ravens Bring Back WR Shemar Bridges to Practice Squad

Nov 30, 2022 at 01:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

113022-Shemar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Shemar Bridges

Shemar Bridges, who made several acrobatic catches for the Ravens during preseason and training camp, has been signed to the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie from Fort Valley State, Bridges was waived with an injury settlement in early September during final roster cuts. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Bridges had a strong preseason game against the Titans in August with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, displaying his body control and wide catch radius. Bridges also played on special teams during the preseason.

Bridges' stepfather, Damian Swain, is a former Canadian Football League wide receiver who was invited to Ravens training camp in 2001.

