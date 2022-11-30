Ravens Bring Back WR Shemar Bridges to Practice Squad

Shemar Bridges, who made several acrobatic catches for the Ravens during preseason and training camp, has been signed to the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie from Fort Valley State, Bridges was waived with an injury settlement in early September during final roster cuts. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Bridges had a strong preseason game against the Titans in August with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, displaying his body control and wide catch radius. Bridges also played on special teams during the preseason.