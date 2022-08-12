Shemar Bridges Carries Family Torch Trying to Make Ravens Roster 

As an undrafted prospect from Fort Valley State, Bridges is opening eyes and making every opportunity count. He wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in February like Alabama product Slade Bolden, another undrafted rookie who is battling for a Ravens roster spot.

Bridges began his college career at Tusculum (Tenn.) University before transferring to Fort Valley State, an HBCU in Georgia. A native of Jacksonville, Bridges was a zero-star recruit (a self-described late bloomer) and has already overcome long odds to make it this far. After playing just four games for Fort Valley State last season, scouts didn't have a large body of game film to review.

"Last year, I just had got banged up and stuff," Bridges said. "Then towards the end of my senior year, I just kind of played it safe going into the draft. Then the year before was COVID, so we only played in two spring games. My junior year, I played in all the games – I was healthy.

"Baltimore was definitely a team that was really aggressive on me coming out of the draft. They just felt like it was a great fit for me [and] a good opportunity. I felt like it was a good situation. I met one of the scouts who really helped me get here at an HBCU Bowl. I thought it was a great situation and I love it here."

There is clearly potential for Bridges to improve as he gains more experience. He has been making plays consistently in practice, and his ability and willingness to play special teams is a plus. Bridges and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely have been roommates during camp, pushing each other to excel. The friendship has been good for them and Likely has also enjoyed an impressive camp.