Ravens Bring Up Terrell Bonds, Kristian Welch to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have signed cornerback Terrell Bonds and inside linebacker Kristian Welch from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They are not gameday-only call-ups.

Bonds is expected to be thrust into a larger role this week with Marlon Humphrey on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive.

Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith will be the starters as long as Smith is healthy enough to play. He didn't practice twice this week and is questionable with a back issue. Bonds or Khalil Dorsey would be the team's third cornerback.

Bonds played 17 defensive snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week and got strong reviews from Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Like Bonds, Welch has also played in two games this season, though exclusively on special teams. With L.J. Fort ruled out with a finger injury, the Ravens are a little lighter at inside linebacker. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison also had to sit out practice all week as they were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as "high-risk close contacts" of Humphrey.

That meant Chris Board and Welch handled much of the defensive snaps at inside linebacker this week in practice. Welch is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound undrafted rookie out of Iowa.