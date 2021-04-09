Ravens Cheerleader Is a Finalist for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

When Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson's friend sent her a message that she should enter the contest to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, she scoffed.

"I was like, 'Girl, I'm 30 years old. I think my time might have come and gone,'" Wilson said. "And then I thought about it and was like, 'Why the hell not? Why wouldn't I do this? If not now, then when?'"

Of course, 30 years old isn't old. But the modeling world isn't typically very real world.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is trying to change that with its model search this year, in which it posted a virtual open casting call amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer, SI asked applicants to submit a photo and 60-second video of themselves.

This week, after many months of mystery, they revealed their top 15. They each will have an SI photo shoot and six will be chosen to appear in the prestigious Swimsuit Edition.

Besides Wilson, there is the first-ever male model and 13 other women who represent a range of races, body types, backgrounds and ages. There's actually two women from Baltimore (women's lacrosse player/fitness instructor Alex Aust is the other).

Wilson, whose full-time job is in medical sales, is still blown away that she's among them.