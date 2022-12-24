Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are back in the playoffs.

Baltimore locked up a spot in Week 16 with a 17-9 win against the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium and some help, pushing the Ravens' record to 10-5 with two weeks left.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the New England Patriots Saturday afternoon and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the New York Jets Thursday night. The Patriots and Jets, who are both now 7-8, cannot reach 10 wins.

That leaves the Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers as the only teams currently in wild-card position capable of reaching 10 wins.

The Ravens can still win the AFC North by winning their final two games versus Pittsburgh and at Cincinnati. The Bengals (11-4) remain one game ahead, but Baltimore would win a head-to-head division tiebreaker with a Week 18 victory.

It's the 10th time the Ravens have made the playoffs in Head Coach John Harbaugh's 15 years. Last year, Baltimore faded out of the playoff picture with six straight losses down the stretch after Lamar Jackson went down with an ankle injury.

The Ravens got it done this year with Jackson sidelined a knee injury for a third game. The Ravens won two of them, beating the Steelers in Pittsburgh and Falcons at home with Tyler Huntley under center. They also pulled off a comeback 10-9 victory against the Broncos after Jackson left the game at the end of the first quarter.