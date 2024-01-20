Ravens Close to Full Strength Entering Playoffs

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) remains on injured reserve, but the Ravens are close to full strength entering Saturday's divisional playoff game against Houston.

Isaiah Likely will continue in his role as the starting tight end and leads the Ravens in receiving yards (322) and touchdown catches (five) since taking over for Andrews in Week 12.

Andrews was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He will have another week to get healthy should the Ravens advance to next week's AFC championship game.

Marlon Humphrey (calf) was ruled out on Thursday and is the only defensive starter who won't be in the lineup. Ronald Darby is expected to start at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens. Ar'Darius Washington could return to the defensive back rotation after being activated off injured reserve on Friday. Washington had six tackles and a sack against Houston in Week 1 before a chest injury in Week 2 sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season.

Wide receiver/returner Tylan Wallace (knee) was ruled out Thursday, and two-time Pro Bowler Devin Duvernay will resume his duties as the No. 1 returner. Duvernay was activated off injured reserve Friday after missing the final four regular season games with a back injury.

Inactive for the Ravens are inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu, center Sam Mustipher and quarterback Malik Cunningham. Josh Johnson is the designated No. 3 quarterback with Tyler Huntley active as the backup to Lamar Jackson.